Taylor Swift’s $300 Floral Shirt Is Sold Out Everywhere, but We Found 5 Similar Styles

When Taylor Swift posts a rare selfie, it causes quite the stir. Case in point: She posted a photo wearing a daisy sweatshirt and two of the world’s biggest fandoms (hers and Katy Perry’s) went haywire with conspiracies about a potential collaboration. (Perry’s single, “Daisies” turned out to be a solo ballad, but we’re holding out hope for the future.) The excitement that surrounds Swift’s music surrounds her style — that same photo also led to her sweater selling out. So it should be no surprise that her latest selfie had the same impact.

Her latest flower-filled fashion statement is on-brand for the star, who over the years has reached for the pattern again and again. The button-up look is casual, cool, and just quirky enough to be a go-to summertime staple, as Swift proved posing with the sun’s rays shining right at her. The shirt looks as cheery as her latest album sounds, and that’s a true feat.

While it’s unfortunate that her exact look is gone with the wind, you don’t need to have bad blood for those who got to it first. There are five incredibly similar (and more affordable) options still available, including one from the same brand. Below, shop the Taylor Swift-inspired styles.

Buy It! R13 Tony Contrast Pocket Floral Print Shirt, $236.98 (orig. $395); nordstrom.com

Buy It! H&M Resort Shirt, $14.99; hm.com

Buy It! Veda Honolulu Crepe Top, $198; shopbop.com

Buy It! Anthropologie Postcard Buttondown, $118; anthropologie.com

Buy It! L*Space Island Time Top, $99; revolve.com