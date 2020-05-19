Taylor Swift’s $300 Floral Shirt Is Sold Out Everywhere, but We Found 5 Similar Styles
The singer posted a selfie in the summery shirt this weekend
When Taylor Swift posts a rare selfie, it causes quite the stir. Case in point: She posted a photo wearing a daisy sweatshirt and two of the world’s biggest fandoms (hers and Katy Perry’s) went haywire with conspiracies about a potential collaboration. (Perry’s single, “Daisies” turned out to be a solo ballad, but we’re holding out hope for the future.) The excitement that surrounds Swift’s music surrounds her style — that same photo also led to her sweater selling out. So it should be no surprise that her latest selfie had the same impact.
Again wearing floral, the singer-songwriter took to Instagram to promote her “City of Lover” concert (which is now available to stream at Disney+ and Hulu). She paired her signature red lip with a $300 short-sleeve and relaxed floral top from R13, and representatives from the celeb-loved brand told PEOPLE that, as a result, the style sold out right after. Known for its denim, R13 is sold at places like Shopbop and Nordstrom and produces funky fashion stars like Gigi Hadid. Priyanka Chopra, and Swift approve of.
Her latest flower-filled fashion statement is on-brand for the star, who over the years has reached for the pattern again and again. The button-up look is casual, cool, and just quirky enough to be a go-to summertime staple, as Swift proved posing with the sun’s rays shining right at her. The shirt looks as cheery as her latest album sounds, and that’s a true feat.
While it’s unfortunate that her exact look is gone with the wind, you don’t need to have bad blood for those who got to it first. There are five incredibly similar (and more affordable) options still available, including one from the same brand. Below, shop the Taylor Swift-inspired styles.
Buy It! R13 Tony Contrast Pocket Floral Print Shirt, $236.98 (orig. $395); nordstrom.com
Buy It! H&M Resort Shirt, $14.99; hm.com
Buy It! Veda Honolulu Crepe Top, $198; shopbop.com
Buy It! Anthropologie Postcard Buttondown, $118; anthropologie.com
Buy It! L*Space Island Time Top, $99; revolve.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.