Taylor Swift Evokes Princess Diana's Little Black 'Revenge Dress' After Re-Releasing Red

Swifties saw Taylor Swift's potential tribute to Princess Diana's "revenge dress" as a subtle dig at Scooter Braun, who previously acquired the rights to her music catalog

Taylor Swift dressed for revenge as she dropped Red (Taylor's Version).

The 11-time Grammy Award winner, 31, drew comparisons to Princess Diana's infamous 1994 "revenge dress" as she appeared Thursday on Late Night with Seth Meyers, wearing a black off-the-shoulder David Koma minidress with long sleeves.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Swifties pointed out the look's striking resemblance to the sexy Christina Stambolian-designed dress Diana wore in June 1994, which many saw as a response to husband Prince Charles, who confessed that night on national television that he had been unfaithful to her.

"Peep the Revenge dress," Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause wrote on Twitter, posting the looks side-by-side. "Not @taylorswift13 wearing the Taylor's Version of 'the revenge dress' on @sethmeyers," one fan posted. "Taylor Swift's Revenge Dress Era," wrote another follower.

The "revenge dress" was most recently recreated for Elizabeth Debicki, who's portraying the late Diana in the upcoming fifth season of Netflix's The Crown.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1221 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on November 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Swift's style choice was seen as a possible subtle dig at Scooter Braun, as her re-release of Red marks the second album she has re-recorded after the music manager acquired the rights to her catalog in June 2019.

Last November, Braun, 40, sold the master rights for Swift's first six albums for more than $300 million. Swift then released a statement, revealing that she had attempted to "enter into negotiations" with Braun to buy her music back, but would have been required to sign an "ironclad NDA," adding that Braun "would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me."

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Releases 'Red (Taylor's Version)'

"As a result, I cannot currently entertain being partners with you," Swift wrote to Braun in an accompanying open letter. "It's a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating, but this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life."