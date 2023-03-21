Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Outfits, from Her Versace Bodysuit to Her Roberto Cavalli Dress

Taylor Swift is channeling looks from her past 10 albums on her Eras Tour. Take a look at her best outfits, including custom pieces from Versace, Roberto Cavalli and more

By
Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on March 21, 2023 05:39 PM
01 of 21

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Outfits

Taylor Swift tour outfits
Kevin Winter/Getty, Kevin Mazur/Getty, Kevin Winter/Getty

Taylor Swift is proving she never goes out of "style" with her recent tour.

On March 17, the singer returned to the stage as she kicked off her highly anticipated Eras Tour. From show-stopping performances to creative transitions, the 3-hour and 13-minute set is a true spectacle but one of the best parts is Swift's stunning costumes.

As Swift takes fans through her extensive music catalog with her 44-song setlist, she perfectly pays tribute to her past 10 albums with custom outfits.

While some pieces are inspired by her different eras (the dazzling Versace bodysuit during the opener encapsulates her Lover aesthetic), other looks are direct references to past tours, including her Roberto Cavalli two-piece for her 1989 set and Nicole + Felicia gown for Speak Now.

Take a look at Swift's Eras Tour outfits ahead.

02 of 21

Taylor Swift's Versace bodysuit for her Lover set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

As Swift opened the show with "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" from Lover, she wore a custom Versace bodysuit adorned in pink and blue jewels, reflecting the dreamy pink and blue skies featured on the album's artwork. She paired the look with silver Christian Louboutin knee-high boots and a bedazzled microphone.

03 of 21

Taylor Swift's second bodysuit for her Lover set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Second Night
Kevin Mazur/Getty

During her second night of the tour, Swift surprised fans by wearing a completely different sparkling bodysuit. This look was covered in blue and gold jewels, with a matching chain necklace and Christian Louboutin knee-high boots.

04 of 21

Taylor Swift's Versace blazer for her Lover set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Before singing her hit song "The Man," Swift completely transformed her look by adding a Versace blazer that complemented her Christian Louboutin knee-high boots.

05 of 21

Taylor Swift's Roberto Cavalli dress for her Fearless set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Winter/Getty

Swift donned her best dress by Roberto Cavalli as she performed a few songs from her album Fearless. The gold fringe dress was reminiscent of a similar look the designer created for her Speak Now Tour in 2011. She paired the look with Christian Louboutin boots and a bedazzled guitar.

06 of 21

Taylor Swift's second Roberto Cavalli dress for her Fearless set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

For the second night of the tour, Swift donned a different Roberto Cavalli dress, which was slightly longer and featured gold and silver sequins in an ombré pattern.

07 of 21

Taylor Swift's Etro dress for her Evermore set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Swift went for a whimsical look as she performed various songs from her album Evermore in a yellow Etro dress that featured a corset top and beading detail down the front. For her bewitching performance of "Willow" she added a matching Etro cape.

08 of 21

Taylor Swift's Roberto Cavalli catsuit for her Reputation set

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Swift slithered into a Roberto Cavalli catsuit as she performed her Reputation set on stage. The outfit, which featured an intricate pattern resembling snakes intertwined down the one long leg of the ensemble, was reminiscent of the many bodysuits Swift wore during her Reputation Stadium Tour as it was covered in black sequins resembling scales.

09 of 21

Taylor Swift's Nicole + Felicia gown for her Speak Now set

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Despite only performing one song during her Speak Now set, Swift nonetheless left fans wonderstruck as she donned a Nicole + Felicia gown for her performance of "Enchanted." The gold gown certainly felt like a homage to Swift's Valentino ballgown from her Speak Now Tour.

10 of 21

Taylor Swift's Zuhair Murad gown for her Speak Now set

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium
John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

During night two, Swift looked like a real-life princess as she wore a Zuhair Murad ballgown, this time in a pink hue that popped against the stage's violet lighting.

11 of 21

Taylor Swift's "a lot going on at the moment" Ashish shirt for her Red set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

At the beginning of her Red set, Swift recreated her iconic look from her "22" music video, in which she wears a shirt that reads "Not a lot going on at the moment" with a fedora and shorts. For the concert, she made one critical change, dropping the "not" from the T-shirt slogan. The shirt was custom by Ashish paired with Christian Louboutin loafers and a Gladys Tamez hat.

12 of 21

Taylor Swift's "Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew." Ashish shirt for her Red set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
John Shearer/Getty

Swift recreated her "22" music video outfit again for night two, thought this time the shirt featured a lyric from the song: "Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew."

13 of 21

Taylor Swift's Ashish romper for her Red set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
John Shearer/Getty

As Swift moved on to other songs on her Red album, including "I Knew You Were Trouble," she took off her "22" inspired shirt and hat to reveal a sequin Ashish romper in red and black.

14 of 21

Taylor Swift's Ashish coat for her Red set

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Swift threw on an Ashish coat over her romper as she performed her 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on stage with a coordinating red guitar.

15 of 21

Taylor Swift's Alberta Ferretti dress for her Folklore set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Swift was back in boho for songs from Folklore, in a flowing lilac Alberta Ferretti gown similar to the dress she wore during her 2021 Grammys performance. She even brought back the Folklore house for the performance.

16 of 21

Taylor Swift's second Alberta Ferretti dress for her Folklore set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

During night two, Swift wore another Alberta Ferretti dress, this time in an off-white hue covered in crystal embroidery. The gown's flowing, cape-like sleeves were made for twirling.

17 of 21

Taylor Swift's Roberto Cavalli top and skirt for her 1989 set

Opening Night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

Swift recreated one of her memorable 1989 World Tour outfits as she wore a matching Roberto Cavalli top and skirt. The pink set was perfectly paired with dazzling Christian Louboutin boots.

18 of 21

Taylor Swift's second Roberto Cavalli top and skirt for her 1989 set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

On night two, the star stepped out in a similar beaded matching set by the brand, but this time in a vivid green shade that continued onto her Christian Louboutin boots.

19 of 21

Taylor Swift's Jessica Jones dress for her acoustic set

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Kevin Mazur/Getty

As Swift performed a few acoustic songs during night one, including "Tim McGraw" from her debut album, she donned a Jessica Jones dress that featured cap sleeves and pleats. The designer has created many of Swift's most iconic looks, including numerous outfits from her Reputation stadium tour and her gold bodysuit at the 2019 American Music Awards when she accepted artist of the decade.

20 of 21

Taylor Swift's Oscar de la Renta t-shirt and jacket for her Midnights set

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

For the beginning of her Midnights set, Swift wore a similar look to the one seen in her "Lavender Haze" music video as she paired an Oscar de la Renta crystal t-shirt with an Oscar de la Renta faux fur coat.

21 of 21

Taylor Swift's Oscar de la Renta bodysuit for her Midnights set

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour. John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management

As she performed "Midnight Rain," Swift did a quick costume change on stage as she took off her Oscar de la Renta t-shirt to reveal an Oscar de la Renta bodysuit. The outfit, which was in the perfect shade of (what else?) midnight blue, was bejeweled with various beading throughout giving it the appearance of a midnight sky. She paired the look with matching Christian Louboutin boots.

