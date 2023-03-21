Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Outfits, from Her Versace Bodysuit to Her Roberto Cavalli Dress

02 of 21 Taylor Swift's Versace bodysuit for her Lover set Kevin Mazur/Getty As Swift opened the show with "Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince" from Lover, she wore a custom Versace bodysuit adorned in pink and blue jewels, reflecting the dreamy pink and blue skies featured on the album's artwork. She paired the look with silver Christian Louboutin knee-high boots and a bedazzled microphone.

03 of 21 Taylor Swift's second bodysuit for her Lover set Kevin Mazur/Getty During her second night of the tour, Swift surprised fans by wearing a completely different sparkling bodysuit. This look was covered in blue and gold jewels, with a matching chain necklace and Christian Louboutin knee-high boots.

04 of 21 Taylor Swift's Versace blazer for her Lover set Kevin Mazur/Getty Before singing her hit song "The Man," Swift completely transformed her look by adding a Versace blazer that complemented her Christian Louboutin knee-high boots.

05 of 21 Taylor Swift's Roberto Cavalli dress for her Fearless set Kevin Winter/Getty Swift donned her best dress by Roberto Cavalli as she performed a few songs from her album Fearless. The gold fringe dress was reminiscent of a similar look the designer created for her Speak Now Tour in 2011. She paired the look with Christian Louboutin boots and a bedazzled guitar.

06 of 21 Taylor Swift's second Roberto Cavalli dress for her Fearless set Kevin Mazur/Getty For the second night of the tour, Swift donned a different Roberto Cavalli dress, which was slightly longer and featured gold and silver sequins in an ombré pattern.

07 of 21 Taylor Swift's Etro dress for her Evermore set Kevin Mazur/Getty Swift went for a whimsical look as she performed various songs from her album Evermore in a yellow Etro dress that featured a corset top and beading detail down the front. For her bewitching performance of "Willow" she added a matching Etro cape.

08 of 21 Taylor Swift's Roberto Cavalli catsuit for her Reputation set Kevin Mazur/Getty for TAS Rights Management Swift slithered into a Roberto Cavalli catsuit as she performed her Reputation set on stage. The outfit, which featured an intricate pattern resembling snakes intertwined down the one long leg of the ensemble, was reminiscent of the many bodysuits Swift wore during her Reputation Stadium Tour as it was covered in black sequins resembling scales.

09 of 21 Taylor Swift's Nicole + Felicia gown for her Speak Now set John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management Despite only performing one song during her Speak Now set, Swift nonetheless left fans wonderstruck as she donned a Nicole + Felicia gown for her performance of "Enchanted." The gold gown certainly felt like a homage to Swift's Valentino ballgown from her Speak Now Tour.

10 of 21 Taylor Swift's Zuhair Murad gown for her Speak Now set John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management During night two, Swift looked like a real-life princess as she wore a Zuhair Murad ballgown, this time in a pink hue that popped against the stage's violet lighting.

11 of 21 Taylor Swift's "a lot going on at the moment" Ashish shirt for her Red set Kevin Mazur/Getty At the beginning of her Red set, Swift recreated her iconic look from her "22" music video, in which she wears a shirt that reads "Not a lot going on at the moment" with a fedora and shorts. For the concert, she made one critical change, dropping the "not" from the T-shirt slogan. The shirt was custom by Ashish paired with Christian Louboutin loafers and a Gladys Tamez hat.

12 of 21 Taylor Swift's "Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew." Ashish shirt for her Red set John Shearer/Getty Swift recreated her "22" music video outfit again for night two, thought this time the shirt featured a lyric from the song: "Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew."

13 of 21 Taylor Swift's Ashish romper for her Red set John Shearer/Getty As Swift moved on to other songs on her Red album, including "I Knew You Were Trouble," she took off her "22" inspired shirt and hat to reveal a sequin Ashish romper in red and black.

14 of 21 Taylor Swift's Ashish coat for her Red set John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management Swift threw on an Ashish coat over her romper as she performed her 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on stage with a coordinating red guitar.

15 of 21 Taylor Swift's Alberta Ferretti dress for her Folklore set Kevin Mazur/Getty Swift was back in boho for songs from Folklore, in a flowing lilac Alberta Ferretti gown similar to the dress she wore during her 2021 Grammys performance. She even brought back the Folklore house for the performance.

16 of 21 Taylor Swift's second Alberta Ferretti dress for her Folklore set Kevin Mazur/Getty During night two, Swift wore another Alberta Ferretti dress, this time in an off-white hue covered in crystal embroidery. The gown's flowing, cape-like sleeves were made for twirling.

17 of 21 Taylor Swift's Roberto Cavalli top and skirt for her 1989 set Kevin Mazur/Getty Swift recreated one of her memorable 1989 World Tour outfits as she wore a matching Roberto Cavalli top and skirt. The pink set was perfectly paired with dazzling Christian Louboutin boots.

18 of 21 Taylor Swift's second Roberto Cavalli top and skirt for her 1989 set Kevin Mazur/Getty On night two, the star stepped out in a similar beaded matching set by the brand, but this time in a vivid green shade that continued onto her Christian Louboutin boots.

19 of 21 Taylor Swift's Jessica Jones dress for her acoustic set Kevin Mazur/Getty As Swift performed a few acoustic songs during night one, including "Tim McGraw" from her debut album, she donned a Jessica Jones dress that featured cap sleeves and pleats. The designer has created many of Swift's most iconic looks, including numerous outfits from her Reputation stadium tour and her gold bodysuit at the 2019 American Music Awards when she accepted artist of the decade.

20 of 21 Taylor Swift's Oscar de la Renta t-shirt and jacket for her Midnights set John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management For the beginning of her Midnights set, Swift wore a similar look to the one seen in her "Lavender Haze" music video as she paired an Oscar de la Renta crystal t-shirt with an Oscar de la Renta faux fur coat.