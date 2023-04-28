I'm Going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, and This Is the $10 Amazon Bag I'm Using to Carry Everything I Need

If you're going to Taylor Swift's Era's Tour this spring and summer, there's one must-have you'll need for the show — and we're not talking about your album-inspired look.

Like many fellow concert-goers, I'm required to comply with a stadium clear bag policy, which is why I'm getting this roomy and lightweight crossbody that's on sale for $10 at Amazon before seeing the show in my Lover-inspired outfit next month. The transparent purse has space for all of my essentials, and it won't weigh me down while dancing along to the setlist. Plus, I'll be able to reuse it when attending other concerts, festivals, and sport events.

The Eras Tour, which is making headlines for its impressive length, sparkling costumes, and Easter eggs, is taking place at stadiums across the country. Every venue has different rules regarding the size and look of acceptable bags, so it's always best to verify the guidelines ahead of time. Many places (including National Football League stadiums) require handbags to be clear, smaller than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, and free of hardware and decor.

With more than 4,000 clear stadium bags, varying in style and size, listed on Amazon,, it took me some time to narrow it down. While backpacks, fanny packs, sling bags, and small tote bags are available, I know that a crossbody will make it easy to grab items and keep them safe. It will also free up my hands for dancing and taking photos. Plus, it will comfortably drape across my body, helping me to avoid back or shoulder pain.

The Bagenius crossbody style with nearly a thousand five-star ratings caught my eye because of its simple look, range of colors, and spacious interior. I'm planning to bring along my phone, wallet, a portable charger, a few beauty essentials like chapstick, and various snacks to keep me fueled throughout the long show — and this one has plenty of room for all of that.

I also appreciated that its removable straps and three-in-one design make it function as a crossbody bag, wristlet, and clutch. I'll be able to remove the straps and throw it in larger totes and backpacks to hold items when commuting to work or heading to the beach, ensuring that it will get plenty of use beyond the concert.

Reviewers agree, describing it as "handy" and "money well spent." It's received hundreds of rave reviews and five-star ratings for its comfortable feel, durability, and overall value. Owners also praised its sturdy straps and roomy interior, which was large enough to hold items belonging to their family and friends, too.

If you're bringing along more items or prefer a different style of bag, there are over 3,000 options available at Amazon, including these top-rated ones that have all received thousands of five-star ratings or impressive reviews.

While I haven't finalized the Lover-inspired outfit I'm planning to wear to the Era's Tour, I know this pink-trimmed clear bag will complement whatever romantic, pastel-hued ensemble I put together. Fans of Reputation can snag it in black to complement dark and edgy outfits while those who love Red can get it in a punchy shade of crimson.

While this deal lasts, you can get the stadium-approved bag for as little as $10. Head to Amazon to add it to your cart, or start your shopping here with more styles below.

