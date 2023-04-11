Taylor Swift Grabbed Dinner Near Cornelia Street in a No-Fuss Spring Outfit You Can Recreate for Under $100 

Taylor Swift has a spring in her step.

On Monday, the "Anti-Hero" singer swapped the bejeweled bodysuits she's been rocking on the Eras Tour for a more low-key (yet still sparkly) look: an off-the-shoulder black top and high-waisted jeans with a rhinestone butterfly thigh cutout. She accessorized her casually chic outfit with a metal handbag, a silver necklace, $140 Mary Jane pumps by Sam Edelman, and her signature red lip.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

The bedazzled butterfly and heart-shaped seams on the back of Swift's $673 jeans aren't the most practical denim details, but the straight-legged silhouette is a staple style everyone should have in their closet. The 12-time Grammy winner's shirt choice, although simple, is an ideal option for spring, thanks to its sleeve length and the bare-shouldered neckline that keeps things cool in warm weather. This $27 top at Amazon could pass for Swift's.

Amazon

Buy It! SheIn Off-the-Shoulder Short Sleeve Top, $26.99; amazon.com

The dinner outing, which took place at New York City hotspot Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, marks the first time Swift has been spotted in public since the news of her split from boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. The Italian restaurant is just three blocks from Cornelia Street, the title of an emotional track on Swift's 2019 album Lover and where she once rented a home.

While your next dining experience probably won't be caught on camera like Swift's was, you can still dress like it might be. The "Lavender Haze" singer's no-fail two-piece ensemble has all the makings of a go-to spring outfit. Pair the $27 lookalike top with these $70 straight-legged Levi's jeans for an under-$100 copycat outfit you can make your own with jewelry and fun footwear.

Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $69.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Wear the classic black top and flattering straight-legged jeans with pumps like Taylor did for a night out, or go the comfy route with white sneakers for daytime activities. The styling options for this casual combo are endless, just like the countless possibilities for the Eras Tour outfit ideas. Shop more high-waisted light wash jeans inspired by Taylor Swift below.

Gilt

Buy It! NYDJ Piper Relaxed Jean, $45.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! NYDJ Julia Wm Relaxed Flare, $49.99 (orig. $119); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Hudson Jeans Noa Suri High-Rise Straight Crop Jean, $63.99 (orig. $185); gilt.com

Gilt

Buy It! Madewell Clean Slouchy Jean, $65.99 (orig. $138); gilt.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell the Petite Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean, $129.99 (orig. $148); madewell.com

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane the Way-High Jean, $98; everlane.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.