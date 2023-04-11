Lifestyle Style Taylor Swift Grabbed Dinner Near Cornelia Street in a No-Fuss Spring Outfit You Can Recreate for Under $100 We found a $27 top that could pass for the singer’s By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 11, 2023 03:01 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: backgrid Taylor Swift has a spring in her step. On Monday, the "Anti-Hero" singer swapped the bejeweled bodysuits she's been rocking on the Eras Tour for a more low-key (yet still sparkly) look: an off-the-shoulder black top and high-waisted jeans with a rhinestone butterfly thigh cutout. She accessorized her casually chic outfit with a metal handbag, a silver necklace, $140 Mary Jane pumps by Sam Edelman, and her signature red lip. JosiahW / BACKGRID The bedazzled butterfly and heart-shaped seams on the back of Swift's $673 jeans aren't the most practical denim details, but the straight-legged silhouette is a staple style everyone should have in their closet. The 12-time Grammy winner's shirt choice, although simple, is an ideal option for spring, thanks to its sleeve length and the bare-shouldered neckline that keeps things cool in warm weather. This $27 top at Amazon could pass for Swift's. Amazon Buy It! SheIn Off-the-Shoulder Short Sleeve Top, $26.99; amazon.com I Went to Opening Weekend of the Eras Tour — Here's What to Wear to Taylor Swift's Concert The dinner outing, which took place at New York City hotspot Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, marks the first time Swift has been spotted in public since the news of her split from boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn. The Italian restaurant is just three blocks from Cornelia Street, the title of an emotional track on Swift's 2019 album Lover and where she once rented a home. While your next dining experience probably won't be caught on camera like Swift's was, you can still dress like it might be. The "Lavender Haze" singer's no-fail two-piece ensemble has all the makings of a go-to spring outfit. Pair the $27 lookalike top with these $70 straight-legged Levi's jeans for an under-$100 copycat outfit you can make your own with jewelry and fun footwear. Amazon Buy It! Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $69.99 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com Wear the classic black top and flattering straight-legged jeans with pumps like Taylor did for a night out, or go the comfy route with white sneakers for daytime activities. The styling options for this casual combo are endless, just like the countless possibilities for the Eras Tour outfit ideas. Shop more high-waisted light wash jeans inspired by Taylor Swift below. Gilt Buy It! NYDJ Piper Relaxed Jean, $45.99 (orig. $99); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! NYDJ Julia Wm Relaxed Flare, $49.99 (orig. $119); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Hudson Jeans Noa Suri High-Rise Straight Crop Jean, $63.99 (orig. $185); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Madewell Clean Slouchy Jean, $65.99 (orig. $138); gilt.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell the Petite Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean, $129.99 (orig. $148); madewell.com Everlane Buy It! Everlane the Way-High Jean, $98; everlane.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Hannah Ann Sluss Kept Cool at Disney World in This Sweat-Resistant Tennis Dress That Has Hidden Pockets Olivia Culpo Recommends These Flameless Candles for Their 'Cozy Flair' — and They're on Sale Eva Longoria Swam in a Mexican Cenote Wearing a Long-Sleeved Swimsuit That Reminds Us of This Functional Beach Style