On March 18, I buzzed with excitement in a crowd of nearly 70,000 fans eagerly counting down the seconds (literally — a giant clock ticked on screen) until Taylor Swift walked onstage for her second show of the wildly-anticipated Eras Tour. Three hours and 13 minutes later, I was basking in the blissful aftermath of an epic 44-song setlist from the music icon. But before that, I thought long and hard about what to wear to a Taylor Swift concert I'd been daydreaming about for years. With four new albums and two re-recordings released since her last tour, the options were endless. Should I dress for her latest era, the glimmering, moody Midnights, wander back into the whimsical woods in honor of Folklore and Evermore, embrace the bubblegum pink wonderland of Lover, or pay tribute to Red (Taylor's Version) in loafers and, well, red? The countless Taylor Swift concert outfit ideas might seem overwhelming, but after attending the first stop on the Eras Tour, I can tell you this: You'll see a little bit of everything (and a lot of sparkles.) Some Swifties threw it back to Fearless in cowboy boots, others wore heart-covered tulle dresses, and one dedicated fan even covered herself head-to-toe in ivy in honor of the Evermore track. Below, channel whichever era you feel most passionate about with these Taylor Swift concert outfit ideas. Pick your poison, era-style. Midnights Getty Images Swift's latest album, Midnights, evokes a '70s haze, if you will, with purple eyeshadow, tousled hair, and shag coats. For the final portion of her Eras Tour setlist, the "Anti-Hero" singer wore two outfits: a sparkly T-shirt dress topped with a lavender fur jacket that was dripping in crystals and a bejeweled dark purple fringe leotard, both worn with knee-high Christian Louboutin rhinestone boots. While you might not go that extra (or designer), the color palette is an easy place to start. I opted for these lavender metallic wide-leg trousers and this sparkly ruched cowl neck tank top, both under $25 at Cider. Slip into the lavender haze with purple pants, disco-ball-esque tops, and furry jackets like this one that's just $33 at Amazon. Cider Buy It! Cider Metallic Wide-Leg Trousers, $24; shopcider.com Cider Glitter Ruched Cowl Neck Tank Top, $10; shopcider.com Boohoo Sequin T-Shirt Party Dress, $14 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com Foefaik Shaggy Jacket, $32.46 with coupon (orig. $35.29); amazon.com Open Edit Linen Blend Trousers in Lavender, $69; nordstrom.com Grey Lab Shiny Leather Lavender Shorts, $80; nordstrom.com Folklore and Evermore Getty Images Folklore and Evermore, released just four months apart in 2020, took us deep into the trees where moss grew on pianos and braided buns were a must. While Swift sang songs like "Marjorie" and "Champagne Problems" during the Eras Tour, she donned a dreamy mustard maxi dress with a tiered skirt, ruffled shoulders, and gold accents. For slow burns like "Cardigan" and "Invisible String," the 12-time Grammy winner laid on the roof of a cabin and twirled around in a billowy cream maxi. To embrace the cottagecore vibes of Folklore and Evermore at the concert, simply wear the flowiest, breeziest dress that makes you want to spin in circles to "August," like this Evermore era lookalike that's on sale for $42 and this $40 corset dress with eyelet details. Cider Buy It! Texture Lace Up Tiered Maxi Dress, $40; shopcider.com Cider Solid Ruffles Lace Up Maxi Dress, $34; shopcider.com BB Dakota by Steve Madden Grooves Sleeveless Maxi Dress, $41.97 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com ASTR the Label Tie Back Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $99; nordstrom.com Lover Getty Images With pop anthems like "Cruel Summer" and the album's titular swoony ballad, Lover is the Taylor Swift album fans have been waiting to hear live since 2019. This lovestruck era was all about pink, pastel tie-dye, and fringe jackets. During the second night of the Eras Tour, Swift made a splash in her opening outfit, a custom Atelier Versace bodysuit covered in blue and gold rhinestones and silver knee-high boots by Christian Louboutin. She coyly layered a matching rhinestone Versace blazer on top for her cheeky performance of "The Man." If Lover is your era of choice, anything pink and pastel will do. Try this fuchsia sequin button-down shirt or this pastel pink rhinestone denim jacket on for size. Or, copy Swift's stadium style with a blazer dress that makes you feel like the man. Revolve Buy It! Steve Madden Symone Shacket, $119; revolve.com Doad Lantern Sleeve Rainbow Romper, $23.98 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Superdown Gea Asymmetrical Crop Top, $64; revolve.com Showpo Gabriella Cutout Sequin Mini Dress, $79.95; showpo.com Superdown Cindi Sequin Mini Dress, $98; revolve.com Steve Madden Neveah Blazer Dress, $109; nordstrom.com For Love and Lemons Mavis Crop Blouse, $129; revolve.com Reputation Getty Images Before there was the starry-eyed Taylor seeing life through rose-colored glasses, we had the all-black-clad, hooded, narrow-eyed snake, aka Reputation-era Taylor. Swift only wore one outfit to represent this edgy era during her concert, and it spoke for itself. The showstopping one-legged Roberto Cavalli catsuit featured red snakes slithering down her body and black sequins that resembled scales. You can't go wrong wearing black to represent the Reputation era, and throw some snakeskin prints in for an extra oomph. Amazon Buy It! Mangopop High-Waisted Faux Leather Snakeskin Skirt, $28.98 (orig. $38); amazon.com XIIXHC Snake Ring, $6.89; amazon.com So Extra Newspaper Print Crop Top, $19.90; windsorstore.com Lulus Force of Fashion Black Backless Sequin Mini Dress, $57.60 (orig. $72); lulus.com Free People FP x EastNWestLabel Mirror Sequin Sheer Pants, $168; freepeople.com 1989 Getty Images With 1989, Taylor ditched her country roots and dove headfirst into pop music — and her "red-lipped, classic" style reflected that shift. Two-piece sets were Swift's jam during her New York City '80s synth-pop era, and she brought them back with a Kelly green beaded skirt and crop top when she performed fan-favorites like "Blank Space" and "Wildest Dreams" on the second night of the Eras Tour. If 1989 is your crown jewel in Swift's discography, wear a two-piece set in any color, throw on a sequin bomber jacket à la the 1989 World Tour, or recreate one of the looks from the "Shake It Off" music video like the person next to me in Glendale, Arizona did. The full ballerina tutu was seriously impressive. Showpo Buy It! Showpo Khrizza Sequin Diamond Mini Skirt, $39.95; showpo.com Cresay Sequin Fitted Bomber Jacket, $34.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Showpo Elswyth Side Split Sequin Mini Skirt, $49.95; showpo.com Showpo Elswyth Strappy Sequin Crop Top, $49.95; showpo.com Lovers and Friends Rowan Mini Dress, $188; revolve.com Red Getty Images Back in 2012, the Taylor Swift who brought us classics like "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "22" loved oxfords, stripes, hats, and all things red. This might be the easiest outfit to recreate. Simply wear black shorts, leather loafers, a black fedora, and a white T-shirt that reads "A lot going on at the moment," just like Taylor did on the Eras Tour. It might be trickier to find the floor-length red sequin coat she layered on top for her 10-minute performance of "All Too Well." Nordstrom Buy It! Topshop Pull-On Longline Faux Leather Shorts, $58; nordstrom.com A Lot Going on at the Moment T-Shirt, $21.99; amazon.com Floerns Mock Turtleneck Striped T-Shirt, $22.99; amazon.com Astrqle Classic Black Fedora, $24.88; amazon.com Steve Madden Lando Black Leather Loafers, $69.97 (orig. $99.95); stevemadden.com Showpo Rimea Tie Shoulder Bustier Bodice Glitter Tulle Dress, $99.95; showpo.com Taylor Swift's Louboutin Loafers for the Eras Tour Cost $995, but This Similar Pair Is Going for Just $80 Speak Now Getty Images Swift only sang one song from her 2010 album Speak Now at the Eras Tour, but it left me wonderstruck nonetheless. Taylor looked like a real-life princess in a Zuhair Murad ball gown fitting for a castle while she sang "Enchanted." Your row neighbors probably wouldn't love having a giant skirt like that bumping into them throughout the show, so something simpler might be a good idea. Swift's Speak Now era involved a lot of romantic purple sundresses, side braids, and the number 13 painted on the back of her hand. Channel this innocent time with fairytale-like dresses you'll actually wear all summer long. Amazon Buy It! Byinns Sweetheart Smocked Sundress, $40.99; amazon.com Newshows Spaghetti Strap Sundress with Pockets, $26.98; amazon.com Fearless Getty Images Back on her first headlining tour, curly-haired, head-banging Taylor wore countless sequin fringe mini dresses — and she wore two similar but elevated versions 13 years later for the Eras Tour. As she strummed her bedazzled guitar and sang hits like "You Belong With Me" and "Love Story," Swift wore a Roberto Cavalli dress that featured an ombre gold and silver sequin fringe. This $70 dress is super similar. If you're looking for comfy footwear to dance the night away during this three-hour show, consider cowboy boots. Not only are they classic teenage Taylor, but they've been making a comeback in recent years with celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, too. Add this pointed-toe pair, on sale for just $32, to your shoe rack and wear it way more places than just the Eras tour. Amazon Buy It! Soda Reno Pointed-Toe Cowboy Boots, $31.95 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com LNL Sequin Cowl Neck Minidress, $41.40 (orig. $69); nordstrom.com Showpo Shook Dress in Champagne Sequin, $69.95; showpo.com Next Up Sequin Zebra Stripe Mini Dress, $62.30 (orig. $89); nordstrom.com If you were lucky enough to score tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, prepare yourself for an unforgettable night that takes you through her greatest hits and then some. Yes, it's even better than it looks on TikTok.