Taylor Swift Brings Back the Harness Belt for a Lunch Date, Explains Why She Wears the Accessory

Brittany Talarico
June 17, 2015 07:28 PM

When Taylor Swift first traded in her suspenders for this gray harness, we thought maybe it was a one-off style move. Well, the singer just brought back the puzzling accessory — but at least this time she explained it!

Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin/GC; AKM-GSI

Swift went out to lunch with best friend Selena Gomez in L.A., and she selected a casual look — a tank that reads “This Is My Fight Song” (referring to the hit by singer Rachel Platten, another member of Swift’s squad), plus a pair of green shorts, brown booties and her favorite Louis Vuitton bag. But things got confusing when she topped the whole outfit with the harness. You’ll also notice that it’s on backwards.

RELATED PHOTOS: Taylor Swift Has a Two-Piece Outfit for Every Occasion!

Of course Twitter had a lot of questions about her interesting ensemble, to which Swift had the perfect answer:

https://twitter.com/_/status/611019260454789120

The first time Swift tested out the trend, she also wore it backwards, styling it over a flirty boho dress. She also wore it on a girls’ night out with sister girl band Haim.

AKM-GSI

 

What do you think of Swift’s unique look? Do you think she should take it into ‘I Really Love My’ territory and wear it a third time? Or should she burn it? Sound off below!

–Brittany Talarico

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Walsh: Taylor Swift Is Helping Make Cat Ladies Sexy

–Brittany Talarico

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now