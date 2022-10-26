Taylor Swift is kicking things up a notch with her new album and her style. (Think she's dressing for revenge?)

Earlier this week, the singer, 32, who released Midnights on October 21, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she named as many cat breeds as she could, revealed details behind her music videos, and even teased the possibility of a stadium tour.

For the occasion, Swift wore a black and white geometric patterned pantsuit, which was eye-catching in itself. But the thing from that really caught our attention from her ensemble? Her black platform boots.

While regular ankle booties and Chelsea boots are wardrobe classics, the platform boots quite literally give any outfit a bold, playful lift. Style the bulky shoes with trousers and a blazer like Swift for the office, or with ripped jeans and a sweater or shacket for the pumpkin patch — the possibilities are endless, and not just for boots. It's no wonder why platform shoes of all sorts have recently seen a rise in popularity (pun intended).

This summer, we noticed celebs stepping out left and right in chunky sole flip-flops that are reminiscent of the early 2000s. Jennifer Lopez gallivanted all over Europe for her honeymoon with Ben Affleck in several different platform heels, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Eva Longoria have also tried the trend with sneakers. Now, that extra elevation is making its way to boots, like the knee-high pair Zendaya opted for and the black leather ones Swift wore.

While her boots appear to be from a designer label, we've found a few similar options so that you can copy her style for less. Though on the slightly pricier end, this pair looks almost identical to the ones Swift wore with their block heel and patent leather finish.

Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Refresh Platform Boot, $180; revolve.com

There are also these Steve Madden boots with a 2-inch platform sole that are currently 39 percent off at Nordstrom. If you're wary of the additional height, try this chunky lug sole boot that's under $50. It still has some boost in the soles, but may be easier to walk in thanks to their 3-inch heels.

Keep scrolling to shop more black platform boots inspired by Taylor Swift's latest look — wear them while you listen to Midnights on repeat.

Buy It! Steve Madden Cobra Platform Boot, $101.98 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com

Buy It! Lisa Vicky Bam Platform Bootie, $119.95; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Soda Glove Ankle Boot with Lug Sole and Chunky Heel, $26.50–$29.95; amazon.com

Buy It! Easyfox Platform Boots, $72.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Dream Paris Chelsea Platform Boots, $46.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Mia Gianni Boots, $64.99 (orig. $79.99); zappos.com

