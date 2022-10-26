Lifestyle Style Taylor Swift Kicked Her Patterned Pantsuit Up a Notch with a Boot Style We Predict Will Be Everywhere This Fall Shop similar black platform boots starting at $27 By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Taylor Swift is kicking things up a notch with her new album and her style. (Think she's dressing for revenge?) Earlier this week, the singer, 32, who released Midnights on October 21, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she named as many cat breeds as she could, revealed details behind her music videos, and even teased the possibility of a stadium tour. For the occasion, Swift wore a black and white geometric patterned pantsuit, which was eye-catching in itself. But the thing from that really caught our attention from her ensemble? Her black platform boots. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. While regular ankle booties and Chelsea boots are wardrobe classics, the platform boots quite literally give any outfit a bold, playful lift. Style the bulky shoes with trousers and a blazer like Swift for the office, or with ripped jeans and a sweater or shacket for the pumpkin patch — the possibilities are endless, and not just for boots. It's no wonder why platform shoes of all sorts have recently seen a rise in popularity (pun intended). This summer, we noticed celebs stepping out left and right in chunky sole flip-flops that are reminiscent of the early 2000s. Jennifer Lopez gallivanted all over Europe for her honeymoon with Ben Affleck in several different platform heels, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Eva Longoria have also tried the trend with sneakers. Now, that extra elevation is making its way to boots, like the knee-high pair Zendaya opted for and the black leather ones Swift wore. While her boots appear to be from a designer label, we've found a few similar options so that you can copy her style for less. Though on the slightly pricier end, this pair looks almost identical to the ones Swift wore with their block heel and patent leather finish. Revolve Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Refresh Platform Boot, $180; revolve.com There are also these Steve Madden boots with a 2-inch platform sole that are currently 39 percent off at Nordstrom. If you're wary of the additional height, try this chunky lug sole boot that's under $50. It still has some boost in the soles, but may be easier to walk in thanks to their 3-inch heels. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: This Internet-Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Gave Its Best-Selling Shoe a Makeover Inspired by 'Avatar' Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24 Nordstrom's Newest Gift Guide Has Something for Everyone on Your Holiday Shopping List — Starting at Just $6 Keep scrolling to shop more black platform boots inspired by Taylor Swift's latest look — wear them while you listen to Midnights on repeat. Nordstrom Buy It! Steve Madden Cobra Platform Boot, $101.98 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Lisa Vicky Bam Platform Bootie, $119.95; nordstrom.com Amazon Buy It! Soda Glove Ankle Boot with Lug Sole and Chunky Heel, $26.50–$29.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Easyfox Platform Boots, $72.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dream Paris Chelsea Platform Boots, $46.99; amazon.com Zappos Buy It! Mia Gianni Boots, $64.99 (orig. $79.99); zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.