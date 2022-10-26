Taylor Swift Kicked Her Patterned Pantsuit Up a Notch with a Boot Style We Predict Will Be Everywhere This Fall

Shop similar black platform boots starting at $27 

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.

Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.

Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 26, 2022 10:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 24, 2022
Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Taylor Swift is kicking things up a notch with her new album and her style. (Think she's dressing for revenge?)

Earlier this week, the singer, 32, who released Midnights on October 21, made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she named as many cat breeds as she could, revealed details behind her music videos, and even teased the possibility of a stadium tour.

For the occasion, Swift wore a black and white geometric patterned pantsuit, which was eye-catching in itself. But the thing from that really caught our attention from her ensemble? Her black platform boots.

Singer-songwriter <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> during an interview on Monday, October 24, 2022
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

While regular ankle booties and Chelsea boots are wardrobe classics, the platform boots quite literally give any outfit a bold, playful lift. Style the bulky shoes with trousers and a blazer like Swift for the office, or with ripped jeans and a sweater or shacket for the pumpkin patch — the possibilities are endless, and not just for boots. It's no wonder why platform shoes of all sorts have recently seen a rise in popularity (pun intended).

This summer, we noticed celebs stepping out left and right in chunky sole flip-flops that are reminiscent of the early 2000s. Jennifer Lopez gallivanted all over Europe for her honeymoon with Ben Affleck in several different platform heels, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Eva Longoria have also tried the trend with sneakers. Now, that extra elevation is making its way to boots, like the knee-high pair Zendaya opted for and the black leather ones Swift wore.

While her boots appear to be from a designer label, we've found a few similar options so that you can copy her style for less. Though on the slightly pricier end, this pair looks almost identical to the ones Swift wore with their block heel and patent leather finish.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Platform Boots
Revolve

Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Refresh Platform Boot, $180; revolve.com

There are also these Steve Madden boots with a 2-inch platform sole that are currently 39 percent off at Nordstrom. If you're wary of the additional height, try this chunky lug sole boot that's under $50. It still has some boost in the soles, but may be easier to walk in thanks to their 3-inch heels.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Keep scrolling to shop more black platform boots inspired by Taylor Swift's latest look — wear them while you listen to Midnights on repeat.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Platform Boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Cobra Platform Boot, $101.98 (orig. $169.95); nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Platform Boots
Nordstrom

Buy It! Lisa Vicky Bam Platform Bootie, $119.95; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Platform Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Soda Glove Ankle Boot with Lug Sole and Chunky Heel, $26.50–$29.95; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Platform Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Easyfox Platform Boots, $72.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Platform Boots
Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Chelsea Platform Boots, $46.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> Platform Boots
Zappos

Buy It! Mia Gianni Boots, $64.99 (orig. $79.99); zappos.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Zappos Boots Sale
From Knee-Highs to Combat Boots, Zappos Is Packed with Stylish Fall Shoes on Sale, and Prices Start at $60
Best Boot/Bootie Deals
Boots Season Is Here, and Amazon Has Popular Styles for Up to 72% Off at the Prime Early Access Sale
Fall Fashion Sale
Amazon's Huge Fall Fashion Sale Is Filled with Customer-Favorite Finds — Up to 66% Off
jennifer garner; selena gomez
Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez Are Wearing Striped Sweaters This Fall, and You Can Too for Just $24
Hailey Bieber leaving the gym, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Oct 2022
Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Pair Is on Sale for Just $17
hilary duff, mindy kaling, jennifer garner, selena gomez
Hurry! Fluffy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 60% Off at This Secret Sale, but Popular Styles Are Going Fast
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Madelyn Cline is seen attending a special screening and Q&A for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at The Curzon Mayfair on October 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Palmer/GC Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Reese Witherspoon attends Netflix's "From Scratch" Special Screening at Netflix Tudum Theater on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Netflix); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Hailey Bieber attends 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage,)
This Versatile Color Reigns Supreme Every Fall, as Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon and Hailey Bieber Prove
LifeStride Women's Adley Ankle Boot
Shoppers Call These Classic Black Shoes an 'All Occasion Boot' — and Every Size Is 38% Off at Amazon
J.Crew sale
You Have Less Than 24 Hours Left to Score Up to 90% Off Fall Dresses, Sweaters, Boots, and More at J.Crew
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer in One of Princess Diana's Go-To Colors
jlaw-tout.jpg
Jennifer Lawrence's Chic Black and White Jacket Is Making Us Rethink Outerwear Staples for Fall
Early Comfy Shoes Deals Roundup Tout
Don't Wait! These 10 Comfy Pairs of Shoes Are Up to 71% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Celebs Wearing Clogs
Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Celebs Have Been Spotted in This Classic Fall Shoe
Nordstrom Rack Boot Sale Tout
Deal Alert! Fall and Winter Boots from Sorel, Hunter, and More Celeb-Worn Brands Are Hiding at This Flash Sale
Florence Pugh during the arrivals for the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA.
Florence Pugh's Take on Baggy Jeans Will Inspire You to Hop on the Trend, Too
Nordstrom Shoe Sale
Nordstrom Just Marked Down Over 6,000 Pairs of Shoes — Including Meghan Markle's Adidas Sneakers