Taylor Swift Channels Grace Jones in Bejeweled Look at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

After kicking off her Eras Tour on March 17, the "Lavender Haze" singer jetted off to Los Angeles for the annual music event, where she accepted the Innovator Award while channeling another innovator, Grace Jones, in an Alexandre Vauthier bejeweled top and pants.

Her chic ensemble featured a wrapped asymmetrical top with padded shoulders and matching jeweled stiletto booties.

Check out PEOPLE's full iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage here.

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Swift took the stage in the look as she was presented with the Innovator Award by her pal and "tour mate" Phoebe Bridgers, thanking iHeartRadio in her speech for "shining a light on the choices I made that worked out, the ones that turned out to be good ideas."

"But I really, really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I've had are what led me to my good ideas," she continued. You have to give yourself permission to fail.

Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"I try as hard as I can, not to fail, 'cause it's embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too. So, go easy on yourselves and just make the right choices that feel right for you. And someday, someone might think that you've been innovative. Thank you so much for this," added Swift.

It's sure to be a big night for the singer who is nominated for a handful of awards, including artist of the year and song of the year for "Anti-Hero."

Swift has been nonstop busy with her music the past few years. Amid re-recording her first six albums to regain her masters, Swift has dropped three new albums in the past three years, including her most recent album Midnights.

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Surprises Concertgoers by Diving From Stage During Eras Tour: 'Queen of Swimming'

Now, the singer is bringing her extensive music catalog to the stage with her new tour. In classic Taylor Swift "style," the singer perfectly pays tribute to her past eras with stunning costumes, from custom Versace bodysuits to recreations of some of her most iconic tour looks through the years.

Last month, Swift embraced all her eras for Grammys red carpet look. The singer stepped out in a midnight blue two-piece set by Roberto Cavalli, a designer she worked with during her Speak Now era and who also created custom looks for her recent Eras Tour. She also gave a nod to Red (Taylor's Version) with her red lipstick and Folklore with Betty Platform Sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. Swift loves her Easter eggs, but she especially loves including them in her outfit choices.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on FOX.