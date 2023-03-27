Lifestyle Style Taylor Swift Channels Grace Jones in Bejeweled Look at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards As she accepted the Innovator Award at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift took the stage in an Alexandre Vauthier outfit By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines and Kelsie Gibson Kelsie Gibson Twitter Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 09:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Taylor Swift and Flavor Flav. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift made the whole place shimmer at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. After kicking off her Eras Tour on March 17, the "Lavender Haze" singer jetted off to Los Angeles for the annual music event, where she accepted the Innovator Award while channeling another innovator, Grace Jones, in an Alexandre Vauthier bejeweled top and pants. Her chic ensemble featured a wrapped asymmetrical top with padded shoulders and matching jeweled stiletto booties. Check out PEOPLE's full iHeartRadio Music Awards coverage here. Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/Getty Swift took the stage in the look as she was presented with the Innovator Award by her pal and "tour mate" Phoebe Bridgers, thanking iHeartRadio in her speech for "shining a light on the choices I made that worked out, the ones that turned out to be good ideas." "But I really, really want everyone to know, especially young people, that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I've had are what led me to my good ideas," she continued. You have to give yourself permission to fail. Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/Getty "I try as hard as I can, not to fail, 'cause it's embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too. So, go easy on yourselves and just make the right choices that feel right for you. And someday, someone might think that you've been innovative. Thank you so much for this," added Swift. Taylor Swift Praises 'Dumb Ideas' as She Accepts Innovator Award at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards It's sure to be a big night for the singer who is nominated for a handful of awards, including artist of the year and song of the year for "Anti-Hero." Swift has been nonstop busy with her music the past few years. Amid re-recording her first six albums to regain her masters, Swift has dropped three new albums in the past three years, including her most recent album Midnights. RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Surprises Concertgoers by Diving From Stage During Eras Tour: 'Queen of Swimming' Now, the singer is bringing her extensive music catalog to the stage with her new tour. In classic Taylor Swift "style," the singer perfectly pays tribute to her past eras with stunning costumes, from custom Versace bodysuits to recreations of some of her most iconic tour looks through the years. Last month, Swift embraced all her eras for Grammys red carpet look. The singer stepped out in a midnight blue two-piece set by Roberto Cavalli, a designer she worked with during her Speak Now era and who also created custom looks for her recent Eras Tour. She also gave a nod to Red (Taylor's Version) with her red lipstick and Folklore with Betty Platform Sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. Swift loves her Easter eggs, but she especially loves including them in her outfit choices. The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on FOX.