Taylor Swift Just Wore a Necklace from This Selena Gomez-Approved Brand

Awe Inspired is perhaps best known for its Goddess collection that features icons throughout history and mythology on gold and silver medallion necklaces. It's a favorite among Hollywood too, as Nina Dobrev, Alyssa Milano, and Madonna are all fans. Swift's long-time friend Selena Gomez has been known to rock Awe Inspired hoops from time to time as well. Nothing like bonding with your BFF over a mutual love for some jewelry, right?