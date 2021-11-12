Taylor Swift Just Wore a Necklace from This Selena Gomez-Approved Brand
Happy Honorary Taylor Swift Day!
While it might not be a national holiday, Swifties across the world are rejoicing as their favorite Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter has finally released her much-anticipated rerecording of Red.
Ahead of the beloved album's release, Swift recreated her viral Tumblr post dedicated to the perfect fall aesthetic on Instagram and TikTok. The look included "plaid stuff and ankle boots," as well as Awe Inspired's 14K yellow gold vermeil Le Duo necklace.
Buy It! Awe Inspired Le Duo Necklace, $185 (was $240); aweinspired.com
Inspired by modern French sculptures, a brand rep confirms the necklace features two embracing figures and is meant to remind wearers that "no matter a person's gender, race, sexuality, or physicality, we are all worthy and in need of human connection and touch."
The necklace, which is normally $240, is currently on sale for $185 ahead of Black Friday, and 20 percent of every Awe Inspired purchase goes to a charity partner of the customer's choice. Customers can choose from American Nurses Foundation, Cancer Care, Emily's List, NAACP, NAMI, RAINN, and The Trevor Project.
Awe Inspired is perhaps best known for its Goddess collection that features icons throughout history and mythology on gold and silver medallion necklaces. It's a favorite among Hollywood too, as Nina Dobrev, Alyssa Milano, and Madonna are all fans. Swift's long-time friend Selena Gomez has been known to rock Awe Inspired hoops from time to time as well. Nothing like bonding with your BFF over a mutual love for some jewelry, right?
Buy It! Frida Kahlo Necklace, $150 (was $185); aweinspired.com
The brand also has a best-selling zodiac collection featuring celestial signs on pendants as well as an aura collection with beaded and enamel necklaces. And, if you're looking for a top-notch gift for the holiday season, the brand has plenty of $100 and under selections for the style icon in your life.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Taylor Swift Just Wore a Necklace from This Selena Gomez-Approved Brand
- Amazon's Most Popular Roomba Vacuum Is $100 Off Ahead of Black Friday — and It's Bound to Sell Out
- Amazon Shoppers Say These Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets Are Like 'Butter' — and They're Under $20 Right Now
- Amazon Launched a Double Discount on This 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum, and It's Down to Its Cheapest Price Ever