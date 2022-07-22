Taylor Swift and Haim Rock Copycat Looks for Surprise London Performance

Taylor Swift on stage with Haim at the O2 arena in London

Taylor Swift and Haim perform at The O2 Arena on July 21, 2022 in London, England

Taylor Swift loves a matching moment.

During her surprise appearance at Haim's London show on Thursday night, the "Blank Space" singer coordinated her chic outfit with the trio's own concert looks.

Swift, 34, shared a TikTok video of the performers getting ready backstage, where fans can see Este, Danielle and Alana Haim wearing their signature black bikini tops and baggy black leather pants. The camera then pans to Swift who is sporting a similar outfit including a buckled Louis Vuitton crop top and matching black leather pants.

Alongside the video — set to the tune of the children's song "Copycat" — Swift wrote, "Hitting copypaste on your friends' looks like @haimtheband."

Fans shared their excitement about the look in the comment section of the social media post. A few people shared that the all-black outfit is giving them Reputation vibes, while others likened it to 1989 — specifically the Grammy-winning "Bad Blood" music video.

In the dark 2015 music video, Swift teams up with pals Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Hayley Williams, Lena Dunham and others to avenge the pop star against someone who had wronged her.

For the London performance, Swift joined Haim to perform the trio's remixed track, "Gasoline" — on which she featured — and her own song, "Love Story."

"I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, 'I'm gonna have to see that.' And it looks like there's about 20,000 other people that also thought that," Swift said as she took the stage. "We had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night."

Haim and Swift have worked together on the track "No Body, No Crime" on Swift's Evermore album.