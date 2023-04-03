Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing Her Next Re-Recording with Her Eras Tour Costume

Taylor Swift's next re-recording might be sooner than fans think.

After dropping several Easter eggs for Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in her recent music videos, fans think the singer is "teeing" up to announce something big at her Eras Tour — and she's using her costumes to do it.

Throughout the tour, which kicked off on March 17, Swift has been paying tribute to her past eras with her costumes, including recreating her look from her "22" music video, in which she wears black shorts, a black fedora, and a black shirt that reads: "Not a lot going on at the moment."

For her opening night in Glendale, Arizona, she made one critical change, dropping the "not" from the T-shirt slogan, with "A LOT" in red.

Swift later wore a similar outfit for her Red era set featuring a different lyric from the song: "Who's Taylor Swift anyway? Ew," with "Ew" in red.

Following the costume change, it didn't take long for fans to start theorizing, with some suggesting that the red letters are spelling out Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Kevin Mazur/Getty, Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty, John Shearer/Getty

During her March 31 concert in Arlington, Texas, Swift added more fuel to the fire by debuting a third shirt during her "22" performance, this time reading: "We are never getting back together. Like ever," with "never" and "ever" in red lettering. And guess what? The letters still match up to spell out Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

Once the fill in the black is complete, some Swifties have even suggested that Swift might announce Speak Now (Taylor's Version) during her Eras Tour, where she notably only performs one song from the aforementioned album.

This wouldn't be the first time Swift has dropped Easter eggs through clothing. In February, Swift embraced all her eras for her Grammys red carpet look. Notably, the singer stepped out in a midnight blue two-piece set by Roberto Cavalli, a designer she worked with during her Speak Now era and who also created custom looks for her recent Eras Tour.

Larry Busacca/Getty, Taylor Swift/YouTube

She also included a few Speak Now Easter eggs in her music video for "Bejeweled," including instrumental versions of "Long Live" and "Enchanted" as well as hair clips that read "S" and "N." At the end of the video, Swift even stands on a balcony that looks identical to the balcony from her Speak Now World Tour.

"Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewelry," Swift previously told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the release of her Lover album.

"This is one of my favorite ways to do this because you wear something that foreshadows something else and people don't usually really find out this one immediately but they know you're probably sending a message. They'll figure it out in time."