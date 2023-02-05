Taylor Swift Embraces All Her Eras in a Midnight Blue Crop Top and Red Lip at the 2023 Grammys

Taylor Swift brought her Midnights style to the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet.

The singer, who is nominated for four awards at the 2023 Grammys, stole the show as she arrived at music's biggest night of the year. Swift, 33, stepped out in head-to-toe midnight blue, turning heads in a Roberto Cavalli two-piece set, featuring a crystal-embellished long-sleeved crop top and matching floor-length skirt.

She tied together the ensemble with $3 million worth Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, featuring over 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraibas and kite-shaped diamond earrings. She paired the show-stopping earrings with a purple sapphire and white diamond inlay ring, a purple and blue sapphire mixed shape ring, plus another sapphire ring, which highlighted her matching chrome manicure.

Swift completed her look with some beauty statements. The star rocked her classic bangs, and pulled her hair up into a loose, romantic up-do. As for the makeup, Swift wore a signature crimson red lip, and experimented with color on her eyelids with smoky cobalt eyeshadow. The two-piece set and red pout reminds many fans of her 1989 era, where she rocked a lot of abs-baring looks.

The Midnights singer-songwriter received four nominations including "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" which earned a nod for song of the year and its accompanying, Swift-directed short film received a nomination for best music video.

In addition, the singer-songwriter rounded off her career total of 42 Grammy nominations with "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" and "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, which were nominated for best country song and best song written for visual media, respectively.

Fans were excited to see what Swift would wear to the 2023 Grammys after her big style moment at the recent American Music Awards.

The superstar made a surprise appearance wearing a plunging, '70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. She teamed the disco-ready look with retro side-swept waves, her signature red lip and Vram and Nouvel Heritage jewelry.

Swift's been making the red carpet rounds in style, attending MTV's European Movie Awards on Nov. 13, where she took home four trophies — the most of any artist.

She brought her fashion A-Game in a shimmering David Koma dress, which featured a black corset-style bodysuit and a cage skirt studded with green stones.

In August, the "Anti-Hero" singer made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs in crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta minidress featuring an open-back. She teamed the look with matching Christian Louboutin heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, matching eye gems and her signature red lip.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.