Taylor Swift Embraces All Her Eras in a Midnight Blue Crop Top and Red Lip at the 2023 Grammys

The Grammy-nominated star wowed in a midnight blue Roberto Cavalli two-piece set and $3 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewels

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on February 5, 2023 08:01 PM
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty

Taylor Swift brought her Midnights style to the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet.

The singer, who is nominated for four awards at the 2023 Grammys, stole the show as she arrived at music's biggest night of the year. Swift, 33, stepped out in head-to-toe midnight blue, turning heads in a Roberto Cavalli two-piece set, featuring a crystal-embellished long-sleeved crop top and matching floor-length skirt.

She tied together the ensemble with $3 million worth Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, featuring over 136 carats of natural purple sapphires, paraibas and kite-shaped diamond earrings. She paired the show-stopping earrings with a purple sapphire and white diamond inlay ring, a purple and blue sapphire mixed shape ring, plus another sapphire ring, which highlighted her matching chrome manicure.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty

Swift completed her look with some beauty statements. The star rocked her classic bangs, and pulled her hair up into a loose, romantic up-do. As for the makeup, Swift wore a signature crimson red lip, and experimented with color on her eyelids with smoky cobalt eyeshadow. The two-piece set and red pout reminds many fans of her 1989 era, where she rocked a lot of abs-baring looks.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Getty

The Midnights singer-songwriter received four nominations including "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" which earned a nod for song of the year and its accompanying, Swift-directed short film received a nomination for best music video.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

In addition, the singer-songwriter rounded off her career total of 42 Grammy nominations with "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault)" and "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing, which were nominated for best country song and best song written for visual media, respectively.

Fans were excited to see what Swift would wear to the 2023 Grammys after her big style moment at the recent American Music Awards.

The superstar made a surprise appearance wearing a plunging, '70s-inspired golden rhinestone jumpsuit by The Blonds. She teamed the disco-ready look with retro side-swept waves, her signature red lip and Vram and Nouvel Heritage jewelry.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award for 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
Taylor Swift. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Swift's been making the red carpet rounds in style, attending MTV's European Movie Awards on Nov. 13, where she took home four trophies — the most of any artist.

She brought her fashion A-Game in a shimmering David Koma dress, which featured a black corset-style bodysuit and a cage skirt studded with green stones.

RELATED VIDEO: Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List

In August, the "Anti-Hero" singer made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs in crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta minidress featuring an open-back. She teamed the look with matching Christian Louboutin heels, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, matching eye gems and her signature red lip.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)
Taylor Swift. Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
65th GRAMMY Awards - Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt Says She Is 'Always Really Proud to be Acknowledged' amid 2023 Grammy Nomination
Hillary Scott
Lady A's Hillary Scott Talks Collab with FOR KING + COUNTRY at 2023 Grammys: 'A Real Perfect Match'
Grammys red carpet couples
The Cutest Couples Walking the Red Carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards
65th Annual Grammys - Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert Has Grammys Date Night with Husband, Jokes She's 'Redneck Enough' to Take Her Shoes Off
Maren Morris Grammys 2023
Maren Morris Bares Her Belly Button – and Debuts Bleached Eyebrows – on 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shania Twain TOUT
Shania Twain Pulls Another Hair Change, Going from Blonde to Fiery Red on Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony held at Microsoft Theater on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley McBryde Calls Carly Pearce Collaboration a 'Wonderful Thing For Our Friendship' at 2023 Grammys
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Megan Fox ​and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Megan Fox Braves 'Broken Wrist,' Channels Jessica Rabbit with Machine Gun Kelly at Grammy Party
65th GRAMMY Awards - Shaggy TOUT
Shaggy Says Collab with Sting on 'Com Fly Wid Mi' Included 'A Different Twist' During Grammys 2023
Doja Cat at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Best Dressed at the 2023 Grammys
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Gayle
Gayle Teases Upcoming Tours with Taylor Swift and Pink at 2023 Grammys: 'I Could Cry Thinking About It'
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals, Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha Talks 'I'm Good' Success, Teases New '70s-Style Music at 2023 Grammys
65th Annual Grammys 2023 - Lizzo and boyfriend Myke Wright TOUT
Lizzo Has a 'Spring Awakening' in Bloom-Covered Cape on Grammys Red Carpet with Boyfriend Myke Wright
grammys 2023
Grammys 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Photos
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat Does Dominatrix Dressing in a Vinyl Versace Gown on the Grammys 2023 Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Viola Davis accepts the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling award for "Finding Me" onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Viola Davis Earns EGOT with Grammy Award for Memoir Audiobook Narration: 'I Just EGOT!'