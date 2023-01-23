Taylor Russell Wears Sheer Nipple-Baring Turtleneck for Fashion Week — See Her Daring Look!

The actress and rising style star made a statement at the Loewe menswear show in Paris

By Zizi Strater
Published on January 23, 2023 05:23 PM
Taylor Russell attends the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023
Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Taylor Russell proves, once again, she is fashion's It girl.

The Bones and All star might as well have been topless when she attended Loewe's menswear show at Paris Fashion Week this weekend.

The 28-year-old actress sported a sheer tan turtleneck with a matching sheer trench coat on top, nearly color matched to look like her skin but still allowing for a peekaboo moment from her exposed nipples.

From the waist down, Russell added an edgy element with the addition of slim-fitting leather pants complete with silver buckles, zippers, hardware and black leather straps wrapping her legs. The look was completed with thin black glasses and a tiny black purse. The overall look felt like a modern take on The Matrix.

Loewe : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024
Jacopo Raule/GC Images

This daring look is no new feat for the rising star, who is also a global ambassador for the fashion house. Russell regularly experiments with fashion and its norms on the red carpet. "I feel like a little kid being able to do all this stuff that I'm doing right now," Russell told Harper's Bazaar last week of her approach to fashion. " 'Why not just run around that playground?' is how I feel. Let's see how it shifts and evolves."

At the BFI London Film Festival in October to promote Bones and All, also starring Timothée Chalamet, the star wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture look. The outfit sculpted Russell's body with a champagne-colored corset, a cropped and embroidered jacket and a black skirt delicately draped over the corset to further accentuate her figure — completed with a boater hat and a thick black choker.

Exposed nipples have been a hot trend on red carpets and with celebrity style as of late. In October, Florence Pugh doubled down on the trend to attend Paris Fashion Week, after previously rocking a sheer look over the summer, drawing both criticism and support.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - October 2nd, 2022
Pierre Suu/GC Images

Pugh wore an ultra-sheer tan-colored Valentino two-piece design that left her nipples the center of attention after she received hate online for wearing a nipple-baring dress to the Valentino Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture show in July last year.

"I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric," Pugh told Vogue in her cover story this month. "If I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it. Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much?"

