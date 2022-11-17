Taylor Lautner Says He Wore a Velvet Suit to His Wedding So He Wouldn't 'Split' His Pants

The actor wanted to be sure he could dance comfortably at his wedding reception to bride Taylor Dome

By Hedy Phillips
and
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

Published on November 17, 2022 03:39 PM
Taylor Lautner wedding
Photo: Nicole Ivanov Photo

Taylor Lautner just wants to be able to dance!

The actor, who married his longtime love Taylor Dome on Nov. 11, had his black velvet wedding reception suit specifically designed so he could truly show off his moves on the dance floor.

"Tay and I had discussed doing a fun party-look change for wedding day, but the final straw for me personally was a couple months ago we attended our friend's wedding and at the dance party portion I busted out some flips and splits and ended up absolutely shredding my suit pants. And I was so upset because I loved that suit," Lautner, 30, tells PEOPLE.

"So I was like, 'Alright, we're definitely doing a change because I don't want to split my Dolce & Gabbana suit!'" he adds.

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

Instead of wearing the traditional suit pants he had made by Dolce & Gabbana for the ceremony, Lautner had his stylist, Sonia Young, get the fashion house to craft another pair from velvet instead, so they'd be more forgiving while he boogied the night away.

Lautner wanted his pants to give him the freedom "to do splits or flips" on his wedding night, which is where the velvet came in. The Twilight alum tells PEOPLE that D&G "drew up a couple options," but the velvet ones he picked were his "favorite."

"It came together perfectly!" he says.

He stuck to tradition for the ceremony, though, wearing a classic black tux by Dolce & Gabbana.

"I was so excited that [Dolce & Gabbana] wanted to work with me and create something custom for me," he tells PEOPLE. "We just wanted a dark, sexy, classic suit for the ceremony and that just screamed Dolce. They just knocked it out of the park. I'm so thankful for them."

Lautner turned to velvet for his rehearsal dinner, though, as well, wearing a light blue velvet suit by Paul Smith.

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

Dome also wore a couple different dresses for her big day, including a Winnie Couture gown for the ceremony and a Retrofete dress for the reception. Her outfit change had similar reasoning for her new husband's: She also wanted comfort!

"I always knew I wanted an outfit change because I needed something I could break it down on the dance floor in," she tells PEOPLE of her more casual dress and sneakers look.

Lautner and Dome celebrated their love with "romantic and intimate" nuptials, planned by Josiah and Justin of Samkoma, at Epoch Estate Wines in California's wine country.

"Everything felt so surreal," says Dome, 25. "The flowers, the vines, the sky. We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

The couple, who started dating in 2018 after meeting through Lautner's sister Makena, did a "first look" before walking down the aisle so Lautner could see his bride before everyone else.

Taylor Lautner wedding
Nicole Ivanov Photo

"We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," the actor tells PEOPLE. "I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"

Following the ceremony, guests gathered for a cocktail hour, where personalized cocktails were named after the couple's dogs, Remi and Lily, before a sit-down dinner catered by Field to Table at the winery's tasting room featuring salad, pasta with cashew cream, fish or beef, and wine pairings.

"We're big foodies — and winos!" says Dome with a laugh. Adds Lautner: "We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day."

Of course, they also danced the night away — both of them in their comfortable outfits — surrounded by friends and family.

