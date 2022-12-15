See All the Stylish Details of Taylor Lautner's Wedding to Taylor Dome — Including Her 'Mrs' Necklace

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome thought about all of the fashionable details when it came to their Nov. 11 wedding.

The couple, who exchanged vows at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, Calif., spent their whole wedding week dressed to the nines and shared all the details of the magic with PEOPLE.

Dome, 25, donned a duo of dresses for her wedding to the Twilight star at Epoch Estate Wines. And though finding them was its own journey, she tells PEOPLE her vision didn't waver from her original plan.

Nicole Ivanov Photo

"I always knew I wanted an outfit change because I needed something I could break it down on the dance floor in," she says.

For her first look, Dome wore a Winnie Couture gown with a fitted bodice and full skirt that parted on the left side to reveal a high, leg-baring slit. The dress was covered in delicate beading and floral lace appliqués. It also featured a sweetheart neckline and cap sleeves. She paired her dress with a massive veil that trailed behind her.

Justin McGregor

"When I originally went dress shopping, I had no idea what kind of a dress I wanted, so I tried every style, shape, design on," Dome recalls, looking back on her gown-hunting journey. "It was a long day and we had gone to four different shops. When I got home, I looked back through photos and realized the dress that I eventually ended up picking was the only one I tried on twice the whole day. A week later, I ended up going by myself to try the dress on again and I knew it was the one."

Nicole Ivanov Photo

For the reception, Dome changed into something a little more danceable. "I ended up just ordering some dresses online and loved this Retrofete asymmetrical lace-up sequined gown," Dome shares of the floor-length frock, which was made for moving.

She even traded out the nude heels she wore down the aisle for some dance-floor white kicks that were embellished for the occasion.

Justin McGregor

"The shoes I wore were a wedding gift from my mom," says Dome. "I accessorized with a tennis necklace from Ring Concierge and my Susan Saffron butterfly earrings. It was such a fun outfit to change into that was comfy yet stylish."

Lautner, 30, had an outfit change of his own on the big day, swapping his traditional tux for one made of velvet. Much like Dome, he wanted to be able to dance at the reception.

Nicole Ivanov Photo

"Tay and I had discussed doing a fun party-look change for wedding day, but the final straw for me personally was a couple months ago we attended our friend's wedding and at the dance party portion I busted out some flips and splits and ended up absolutely shredding my suit pants. And I was so upset because I loved that suit," Lautner tells PEOPLE.

"So I was like, 'Alright, we're definitely doing a change because I don't want to split my Dolce & Gabbana suit!'" he adds.

Justin McGregor

Instead of wearing the traditional suit pants he had made by Dolce & Gabbana for the ceremony, Lautner had his stylist, Sonia Young, get the fashion house to craft another pair from velvet instead, so they'd be more forgiving while he boogied the night away.

Lautner wanted his pants to give him the freedom "to do splits or flips" on his wedding night, which is where the velvet came in. The actor tells PEOPLE that D&G "drew up a couple options," but the velvet ones he picked were his "favorite."

Justin McGregor

"It came together perfectly!" he says.

For the couple, though, there was more than just the wedding and reception. They actually started the party on Nov. 9 at Daou Vineyards with the welcome party and closed out the festivities on Nov. 12 at Booker Vineyards, both also in Paso Robles.

Justin McGregor

For their other festivities, Lautner and Dome stayed dressed to impress, posing for pictures at the wineries for photographer Justin McGregor. After the wedding, Dome was sure to show off her new bling, which included her wedding ring from Ring Concierge. She also wore a gorgeous new "Mrs" necklace around her neck to celebrate her new title. She paired her brand new jewels with a long white dress with spaghetti straps and a calf-length coat in a neutral tone.

Justin McGregor

Lautner and Dome started dating in 2018 thanks to some meddling by Lautner's sister.

"My sister Makena actually introduced us," Lautner told PEOPLE earlier this year. "She called me and said, 'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.' And the rest is history."

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, and Lautner popped the question on November 11, 2021, in front of a fireplace decorated with rose petals and candles.