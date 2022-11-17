Taylor Lautner's Wife Taylor Dome Describes the Visions Behind Her 2 Wedding Dresses

Taylor Dome never doubted her decision to build an outfit change into the schedule for the day she and Taylor Lautner said their "I dos."

The registered nurse, 25, donned a duo of dresses for her wedding to the Twilight star, which took place on Nov. 11 at the Epoch Estate Wines in California's wine country. And though finding them was its own journey, she tells PEOPLE her vision didn't waver from her original plan.

"I always knew I wanted an outfit change because I needed something I could break it down on the dance floor in," she says.

For her first look, Dome wore a Winnie Couture gown with a fitted bodice and full skirt that parted on the left side to reveal a high, leg-bearing slit. The dresses was covered in delicate beading and floral lace appliques. It also featured a sweetheart neckline and sweet cap-sleeve details.

"When I originally went dress shopping, I had no idea what kind of a dress I wanted, so I tried every style, shape, design on," Dome recalls, looking back on her gown-hunting journey. "It was a long day and we had gone to four different shops. When I got home, I looked back through photos and realized the dress that I eventually ended up picking was the only one I tried on twice the whole day. A week later, I ended up going by myself to try the dress on again and I knew it was the one."

Nicole Ivanov Photo

The second dress was a little easier to track down.

"I ended up just ordering some dresses online and loved this Retrofete asymmetrical lace-up sequined gown," Dome shares of the floor-length frock, which was made for moving.

She even traded out the brown heels she wore down the aisle for some dance-floor white kicks.

"The shoes I wore were a wedding gift from my mom," says Dome. "I accessorized with a tennis necklace from Ring Concierge and my Susan Saffron butterfly earrings. It was such a fun outfit to change into that was comfy yet stylish."

Nicole Ivanov Photo

Lautner — who also had an outfit change, switching out of his custom Dolce & Gabbana for a short-sleeve, black velvet two-piece looks — was happy with both of Dome's ensembles but luckily had time to react to her first in private.

"We did a first look [before the ceremony] because I knew if the first time I saw her was when she was walking down the aisle, I would have lost it," the actor, 30, tells PEOPLE. "I was surprisingly more composed than I thought I would be. But it was still tough to hold it together!"

Nicole Ivanov Photo

Joy ran high for Lautner and Dome throughout their "romantic and intimate" nuptials

"Everything felt so surreal," says Dome. "The flowers, the vines, the sky. We were both very involved in the process so we had high expectations, but it exceeded them for sure."

Around 90 friends and family members, including the best man, television host Jason Kennedy, watched as Dome and Lautner exchanged handwritten vows and bands by Ring Concierge.

Following the ceremony, guests gathered for a cocktail hour, where personalized cocktails were named after the couple's dogs, Remi and Lily, before a sit-down dinner catered by Field to Table at the winery's tasting room featuring salad, pasta with cashew cream, fish or beef, and wine pairings.

"We're big foodies — and winos!" says Dome with a laugh, Lautner adding, "We just wanted the day to feel celebratory, no pressure or anxiety. Everybody there meant so much to us and we wanted all of them to be part of the day."

Nicole Ivanov Photo

The couple's first dance, "Lifetime" by Justin Bieber, was performed by a close friend, singer Aodhan King. "And we had a DJ," says Lautner. "Tay loves a dance floor, so we wanted some bops so we could break it down."

Now that the couple, who began dating in 2018 after meeting through Lautner's sister Makena, are officially husband and wife, they're ready for the next chapter. "This is about a lifetime together," says Dome. "And we're excited to start forever."

"It felt right with Taylor from the very beginning," says Lautner. "I feel so lucky. I married my best friend."

For more on Lautner and Dome's wedding, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.