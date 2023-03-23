Taylor Lautner Surprises Wife Taylor Dome with Matching Tattoos for Her 26th Birthday

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are wearing their love for each other on their sleeve — permanently.

For Dome's 26th birthday, the registered nurse and mental health advocate was treated to a surprise by her husband in the form of matching tattoos.

The birthday girl recapped the surprise in a cute Instagram Reel taking fans and friends behind the scenes of them getting inked together in their California home. Dome, who typically goes by her married name Taylor Lautner now, captioned the photo, "best birthday surprise ever😍🤍."

In the video, the couple dances in front of a mirror, browsing a couple of different variations of the tattoo, lying down on their bright white couch to get inked then showing them off to the camera with a heartfelt hug.

The tattoo they chose is the day they said "I do." The 11.11.22 date is printed in a delicate-looking thin font, horizontally on both of the two's left wrists. Dome playful joked in an Instagram Story, "as if having matching names wasn't enough…."

Fans and friends in the comments praised the couple's display of love and joked that a better matching tattoo idea would have been their matching names.

One fan even pointed out the difference in reaction between the two Taylors getting tatted. "Ok but notice how hubs is bracing for impact and wifey is casually scrolling on her phone 😂. Women are just built different," they wrote.

The two initially met thanks to the Twilight star's sister, Makena Moore.

Moore first introduced Lautner to his now-wife while he was taking a break from acting. "I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends," he told PEOPLE. "And I met my fiancée out of it, so it all worked out."

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, and Lautner popped the question in November 2021. He later shared the news with fans by posting photos of the proposal on Instagram. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true," he captioned.

Dome also shared the same photo on her own Instagram with the caption, "My absolute best friend … I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."