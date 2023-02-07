Taylor Hasselhoff Recalls the Emotional Moment She Found Her Perfect Wedding Dress: 'I Lost It Crying'

For her wedding day, Taylor Hasselhoff envisioned herself in a particular dress. Then, after rounds of shopping, she said "yes" to a different bridal gown that turned out to be the perfect match.

The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent, 32, wed her fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, on Saturday during a three-day long ceremony that saw the bride in a gorgeous Pronovias gown sourced from NWLA Bridal in Santa Monica, California.

But this wasn't her original plan.

Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

"I went to five different stores before and this was the last store," she tells PEOPLE exclusively on her journey, recalling that she actually had her eyes set on a dress by bridal label BERTA.

However, while browsing at NWLA, she was recommended to Pronovias and its Constellation dress — a stunning piece with beaded detailing adorning its mermaid silhouette, circular train and plunging neckline. It stirred up emotions for the then-bride-to-be.

"I was so happy," she recalls. "I was like, 'Oh my God, that's my dress.' And I just lost it crying. It was perfect."

Hasselhoff's gown, which she teamed with a trailing veil, matched the romantic ambiance of the nuptials held in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California.

"It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends and have everybody in the same room," Hasselhoff says, noting that people flew from all over the world to celebrate the couple's new journey.

Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Invitees also included her father, Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff, who walked her down the aisle to "Bittersweet Symphony."

"I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad, because he was just such a big light in my life," she says of her father, 70. "He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my wellbeing and my happiness."

"So it was just an honor to be able to walk down with him and see how happy he was for me to start this new journey," she adds.

Dmitry Voznesensky/Love is Wedding

Hasselhoff and Fiore originally met on a dating app and got engaged in December 2021.

"If someone told me I would meet my future fiancé on a dating app, I'd say bet! Madison, you are my best friend, and soulmate & I absolutely cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you," Hasselhoff posted on Instagram last year.

"You are my rock, my light and now fiancé! We did it baby!! I LOVE YOU!!💍"