Diggs, 51, and Jones, 35, had fun on Instagram modeling two of her outfits from CVS

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Show Off Their Bond in Matching Floral Looks: 'Twinsies!'

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones just shared a hilariously awkward 'who wore it best' moment on Instagram.

Jones, 35, started the clip posted to Diggs' account on Wednesday by saying, "Hey guys, you've been asking me to show you the outfit that Taye got for me from CVS."

"I paired it with this Balenciaga bag," she continued, holding up a small white purse with the brand name written across in red.

"It's actually super cute and comfy," Jones went on, referring to the black, pink, and white floral set she wore, consisting of a top and short shorts.

Then, as the Casting the Net star stepped back to show viewers her shoes, Diggs, 51, walked out, in an almost identical getup.

The Rent star wore a similar floral set in the same colors, and he paired it with a bright red ski cap.

The pair stared at each other awkwardly, with Diggs telling his beloved that she looked great and that "I thought I was supposed to wear it tonight!"

Finally, Jones exclaimed, "Why are you wearing my second outfit?!" to which her boyfriend remarked, "Should I untuck it? ...I don't know why this looks so much better on you."

Then, after comparing how their behinds looked in the shorts, Diggs observed that Jones "looks great in anything" before heading off to change into something else.

Jones soon dissolved into laughter, captioning the clip with the word, "Twinsies!"

The couple, who started sparking dating rumors in December, can often be seen laughing and enjoying each other's company on Instagram.