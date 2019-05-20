Tati Westbrook Is Striving to Put Feud with James Charles 'To a Rest' After 'Toxicity and Chaos'

Tati Westbrook is calling for a ceasefire in her feud with James Charles.

Just two days after the makeup artist and YouTuber posted a 43-minute tear-down of her former mentee Charles, 19, Westbrook took to Twitter Sunday to explain that she was ready to move on — and urged her fans to do the same.

“I have been in contact with James Charles through an intermediary over the last week, and we believe that it is the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to put this matter to a rest,” she began the lengthy note she shared on Twitter. “For that reason, I will not be making any further public comments and I hope and pray that no one else will make anymore hurtful statements on my behalf.”

“In my original video, I felt the need to publicly breakup with James with a warning call loud enough for him to hear,” she continued on Sunday. “I was attempting to explain my upset and concerns so that everyone would understand my position and end the speculation that it was all over vitamins.”

“Over the last eight years, I built my career based on honesty, integrity and trying my best to do what I thought was right,” Westbrook went on. “The toxicity and chaos that ensued over the last 10 days was absolutely not my goal, as it was a fight I was almost certain to lose.”

Thank you @jeffreestar & @glamlifeguru for your sentiments. I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready. This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward ❤️ — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 20, 2019

Westbrook wrote in her note that she “[does] not regret raising my concerns” over what transpired with her fellow YouTube beauty influencer, but “I completely regret the way I went about saying them.”

“I could have and should have found a better way,” she said. “Even in this moment, I still have so many things I’d like to clear up, however the continued call for ‘receipts’ is nothing more than a call for never-ending bloodshed.”

“As such, I’m setting aside my overwhelming need to be understood and will continue my conversations with everyone in private,” Westbrook continued. “I hope that our community is somehow strengthened from all of this madness and that we will strive to hold ourselves and each other to a higher standard.”

“To my audience, I need you to know that I’m blessed to have your support and love making videos for you guys,” she wrote in conclusion. “I’m truly sorry for all of the hate it brought to our doorstep. I love you and look forward to returning to my regular content soon.”

In April, Charles posted a sponsored advertisement from Coachella for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins, a competitor to Westbrook’s own supplement brand, Halo Beauty. In her immediate response, which was shared on Instagram, Westbrook said she felt “betrayed” and “lost,” without naming Charles directly.

Upset about it, Westbrook, 37, lashed out on Instagram, explaining in a video that she felt “betrayed” and “lost” (without naming names). Charles attempted to apologize with his own statement on Instagram, but Westbrook wasn’t having it — especially after Charles’ friend Gabriel Zamora posted a YouTube rant calling her “fraudulent.”

In response, on Friday, Westbrook posted a 43-minute video titled “BYE SISTER,” in which she accused Charles of being unsupportive, attacked him for spreading lies about her, slammed him for alleged comments he made about other beauty influencers and claimed he had a habit of sexually harassing straight men.

Charles fired back at Westbrook’s Friday video the following day, in a lengthy video post of his own titled “No More Lies” where he began, “Before I say anything at all, in this video I want to make it very very clear that everything I said in that video in regards to my sentiments towards Tati and my apology, I stand behind one hundred percent.”

The former CoverGirl Ambassador went on to address Westbrook’s second video, in which she called for “the hate to stop,” as well as recent comments of a similar nature by fellow YouTuber Jeffree Star, who had also gotten involved in the feud.

Praising them both for “taking some of the responsibility for blowing this whole thing up and starting everything,” Charles thanked both of the content creators for “trying to redirect the hate away, because I think we’re all aware at this point that it has gotten way too far.”

He also addressed Westbrook’s claims that he had a habit of sexually harassing straight men, saying, “I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. It is not me and the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind.”

On Sunday, Charles took to Twitter following Westbrook’s post to share, “I am on board to move on, will not speak about this further, but do hope to speak in the future when we’re all ready. This week was awful for all of us and I ask that the community focuses on positivity moving forward.”