Tati Westbrook Is Shutting Down Her Beauty Line amid Pandemic, Ongoing Lawsuit

"We are no longer selling products online, and I say that with a heavy heart," Tati Westbrook said in a YouTube video on Thursday

Tati Westbrook is shutting down her beauty line.

The YouTuber and makeup artist announced the news that Tati Beauty would be "closing its doors" in a video on Thursday, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and an ongoing lawsuit involving her supplement brand.

"We are no longer selling products online, and I say that with a heavy heart," she said. "I have loved creating this brand. I had huge goals, dreams, visions for the future."

"COVID hit, and that definitely slowed things down — it slowed the whole world down," she continued. "And then, of course, you guys are aware of outside litigation that really impacted my life in full. So that kind of T-boned everything, and here we are."

Westbrook concluded that shuttering her business was due to "just the timing of the world."

"That's just my life right now, and I'm hopeful for better days ahead," she told her followers.

Last year, Westbrook's Halo Beauty business partner Clark Swanson filed a lawsuit against the YouTuber. The complaint alleges fraud, negligence, and breach of fiduciary duty.

In a statement to E! News at the time, Westbrook's attorney called the claims "meritless."

"Swanson's claim is not only baseless, it is offensive and defies common sense," attorney Douglas Fuchs told the outlet.

In June, Westbrook told her followers in a YouTube video that she had sold her home to financially support the legal battle, which is still ongoing.

Westbrook launched Tati Beauty in 2019, telling PEOPLE at the time that it was "the happiest I've been in a long time." The launch came shortly after her public feud with James Charles in the spring of that year.

The feud began in April, when Charles posted to his Instagram Stories about Sugar Bear Hair, a competitor to Westbrook's Halo Beauty line. Westbrook's immediate response was also on Instagram. Without naming Charles directly, Westbrook said she felt "betrayed" and "lost."

Tati Westbrook Credit: Tati Westbrook/Instagram

It was in the lengthy video posted a short time later that Westbrook accused Charles of betraying and spreading lies about her, making negative comments about other beauty influencers and allegedly sexually harassing straight men.

Charles did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the allegations, but he posted a YouTube video acknowledging the feud and said he should have been "far more careful" in his interactions.