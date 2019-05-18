This Meghan Markle-Loved Skincare Brand Created the Perfect Skin Mist for Oily Complexions

Calling all skincare lovers! If you’re as obsessed with Tatcha skincare products as Meghan Markle is, then get excited! There’s a new product joining the Tatcha skincare family, and it’s the pore-perfecting companion to its best-selling The Water Cream. Let us introduce you to The Satin Skin Mist — and, if you have oily skin, you’re going to want to add it to your beauty routine ASAP.

Similar to its best-selling Luminous Dewy Skin Mist (that’s beloved by Kim Kardashian and her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic), the Japanese beauty brand’s second-ever face mist was designed to be a skincare-first formula — meaning it’s not going to lock your makeup in place like a setting spray would. The balancing liquid powder delivers mineral-rich Okinawa clay through an ultra-fine mist, which leaves the skin with a velvety, smooth satin finish. Like all other Tatcha skincare products, its liquid base is made up of 20 percent Hadasei-3, which delivers pure anti-aging nourishment from a proprietary trio of double-fermented Japanese superfoods (Akita rice, Okinawa algae, and Uji green tea).

When used under makeup, its active skincare ingredients help hydrate combination to oily skin, refine its texture, and minimize the appearance of pores over time — but it can be used over makeup, too. When sprayed over, The Satin Skin Mist won’t disturb makeup, will keep skin looking supple, and will keep excess oil in check. To use, simply give the bottle a good shake and spritz it several times on the face at an arm’s length away. As the mist dries, it’ll leave the skin with a smooth to satin finish that appears naturally radiant as opposed to dewy like the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist will.

So, those with combination or oily complexions, The Satin Skin Mist will be your new BFF, especially during those sweltering summer days. You can snag a bottle of it for $48 on Tatcha’s website or at Sephora.

Image zoom Tatcha

Buy It! Tatcha The Satin Skin Mist, $48; tatcha.com; sephora.com