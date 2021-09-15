The Best-Selling Sports Bra That Amazon Shoppers Call 'Comfortable for Heavy Breasts' Is on Sale
If you've given up bras with underwire and excessive padding since the pandemic began, you're not alone. Exclusively wearing bralettes and sports bras is now a way of life for some, and Amazon shoppers have found one style in particular that they highly recommend. The Tasada V-Neck Longline Sports Bra is the number one best-selling sports bra on Amazon, and you can grab one for 39 percent off now with an on-site coupon.
Available in 21 colors and patterns, the popular sports bra is made from a moisture-wicking and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. It has a V neckline, thick straps, removable pads, and a crossover design on the back. You can choose from sizes small through XXL, which correspond to bra sizes 30A through 40C.
One of the best parts of this piece is that in addition to functioning as a supportive sports bra, it can be worn as a cropped tank top thanks to its longline fit. That means you can comfortably wear it with high-waisted leggings, jeans, or even a skirt.
Many shoppers also pointed out that the longer length and thicker material make it supportive enough for larger chest sizes. As one said, "I have DD breasts and never have I found a bra in general, especially a sports one, so supportive! Not exaggerating at all." A second person called it "comfortable for heavy breasts."
Other five-star reviewers raved about the bra's soft fabric, versatile shape, and stylish color choices. "I absolutely love this bra," one wrote. "It fits perfectly and holds everything in super well and looks awesome with high waisted pants or shorts and great even just under shirts! This is my second purchase."
Another added, "This top is super cute, comfortable, and supportive. I could easily go for a run or do a circuit workout wearing this. The fabric is very soft and the color appeared exactly as it did in the original picture. Not only is this the ideal workout top, but it's also really nice for everyday wear."
Before the on-site coupon disappears, be sure to grab the best-selling sports bra on Amazon for just $19. Shop more colors of the Tasada V-Neck Sports Bra below.
