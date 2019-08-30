Tarte’s Cult-Favorite Shape Tape Concealer Rarely Goes on Sale — but It Is Today! 

Image zoom Tarte

I love a good deal (I mean, who doesn’t?), but what I love even more is when I find an amazing deal on a product that rarely goes on sale — which is happening right now at Tarte Cosmetics.

If you’re as big of a fan of the beauty brand as I am, then get excited because I’m here to inform you that you can snag Tarte’s top-rated, cult-favorite Shape Tape concealer for half off! Yes, you read that right. For a limited time, Tarte is offering a buy one, get one half off deal on tons of its best-selling products, including the beloved Shape Tape concealer. All you have to do to redeem this major discount is purchase one other product that costs more than the concealer ($27) and enter the promo code BOGO50 at checkout. (FYI, there are a few exclusions including the shape tape mini, Whitney Simmons palette, Sugar Rush Goals palette or goodies grabs, and Big Ego mascara.)

Why do people love this Tarte concealer so much? Let me be the first to tell you. For starters, it’s so good that the Shape Tape concealer is the only one I trusted to cover up my dark circles on my wedding day. Its creamy, full-coverage formula is super easy to build and blend. Not only does it conceal dark circles, but it also illuminates and lifts the under eyes for that gorgeous, flawless finish. It can also be used to cover up other imperfections like acne scarring and redness.

Over 12,400 customers have given it a 4.8-star review, calling it “the best concealer ever” and their “go-to, holy grail” concealer. As a beauty fanatic myself, I’ve tried a heck of a lot of concealers, and this is the only one that truly illuminates my under eyes without looking cake-y. In fact, it’s so popular that one tube of it sells every 12 seconds!

The Shape Tape concealer comes in 30 different shades, which all happen to still be in stock. But you’ll want to hurry because this can’t-miss deal won’t last long. Keep scrolling to see other Tarte foundations and powders, like the Face Tape Foundation, you can scoop up to get the Shape Tape concealer for half off.

