Tarte Cosmetics Is Practically Giving Away Makeup During This Crazy-Good Deal — Today Only!

Listen up, makeup gurus! If you love all things beauty as much as we do, then get excited — beloved beauty brand Tarte Cosmetics is offering such an insane deal, you seriously won’t be able to pass it up. Today only, you can score seven full-size beauty products for just $63. Too good to be true, right?

Here’s how it works: You essentially get to create your own personalized full-face makeup kit. Simply click “Create a Kit” on Tarte’s homepage and it will prompt you to choose products in each category. You’ll get a foundation, face product, eye product, mascara, lip product, body product or brush, and a bag to keep it all in. If you do the math, you’re basically getting each full-size product for just $9 — which is major. For reference, one Tarte foundation costs $39, alone. So, you really are saving big!

In your kit you can score some of Tarte’s best-selling products, like the Shape Tape Hydrating Foundation and the Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara. This $63 deal only lasts for one day, so you better move fast if you want to take full advantage of it! Below, see which products we’re adding to our kits (and what they originally cost — a $174 value total) while we can snag them this cheap.

Buy It! Shape Tape Hydrating Foundation, $39; tartecosmetics.com; Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer, $25; tartecosmetics.com; Lights, Camera, Lashes Precision Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, $20; tartecosmetics.com; Limited Edition Maneater Voluptuous Mascara, $23; tartecosmetics.com; Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint, $20; tartecosmetics.com; Brighter Days Highlighting Moisturizer, $32; tartecosmetics.com; Marble Bag, $15; tartecosmetics.com