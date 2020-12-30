This Cardigan Is So Soft, Shoppers Are Calling It the ‘Perfect Sweater’ — and It Starts at Just $20

Leave it to Amazon shoppers to discover some of the best under-the-radar fashion items. Case in point: the Tarse Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater, which has racked up hundreds of five-star ratings and has reviewers calling it “perfect” and “a must-buy.” The best part? It starts at just $20.
Made from an acrylic-spandex blend, this affordable knit is lightweight yet super warm, with a style that’s easy to layer over tanks, tees, and dresses. Plus, its oversized silhouette and chunky cable-knit stitching make it even more comfortable and flattering. “This is my new favorite cardigan,” one shopper wrote. “The color is spot-on and I love the length. Plus it's super warm and flattering! I actually wore this over a T-shirt on an eight-hour flight and it was perfect. If you need a comfy, cute cardigan to layer up, this is the one you want.”
Buy It! Tarse Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater in 01-Red, $19.34–$36.99; amazon.com
Not only do shoppers love the way this cardigan looks on, they also can’t stop raving about how soft it is. “Love this sweater. Great quality. It’s so comfortable. Like wearing my bathrobe in public, but cuter,” said one reviewer.
Another added bonus? The Tarse cardigan is also machine washable. One customer noted that the sweater still “fits perfectly” and remains “extremely soft” with no pilling after multiple washes, while another said that it didn’t shrink at all.
Available in 18 gorgeous colors — including red, navy, mint green, and lavender — this ultra-soft knit is the winter essential your wardrobe has been waiting for. Still unsure? Take it from this shopper who excitedly wrote, “Love this sweater. It's one of my all-time favorites! If you are on the fence about buying it, just do it.”
Scroll down to shop the Tarse Cable Knit Cardigan Sweater in a few of our favorite color options now.
