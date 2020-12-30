This Cardigan Is So Soft, Shoppers Are Calling It the ‘Perfect Sweater’ — and It Starts at Just $20

Made from an acrylic-spandex blend, this affordable knit is lightweight yet super warm, with a style that’s easy to layer over tanks, tees, and dresses. Plus, its oversized silhouette and chunky cable-knit stitching make it even more comfortable and flattering. “This is my new favorite cardigan,” one shopper wrote. “The color is spot-on and I love the length. Plus it's super warm and flattering! I actually wore this over a T-shirt on an eight-hour flight and it was perfect. If you need a comfy, cute cardigan to layer up, this is the one you want.”