See Taron Egerton Tie Elton John's Shoe at the Rocketman Premiere in Cannes

Taron Egerton to the rescue!

During his red carpet appearance at Thursday’s Rocketman premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the 29-year-old actor caused a sweet moment when he got down one one knee to tie Elton John‘s shoe.

Egerton plays the iconic singer in the upcoming music biopic, which looks back on John’s life from his beginnings as a shy piano prodigy to his global success as a music superstar.

At one point, the actor — who wore a shiny silver suit jacket paired with black pants — also kissed the back of John’s hand.

The music legend, 72, fittingly wore a black suit jacket that read “Rocket Man” on the back in sparkly silver letters and had a red rocket on the front lapel. John paired the suit with silver-studded heart-shaped sunglasses.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer walked the carpet with husband David Furnish and Rocketman cast members including Richard Madden.

Earlier this month, Egerton said he wasn’t uncomfortable with the kissing scenes involving another man in Rocketman.

“For me, kissing a man onscreen is no less appealing than kissing a woman onscreen,” Egerton said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m not in any way repulsed by the male form. It’s an uncomfortable thing regardless of who you’re with.”

He added, “It makes no difference as to your sexual preference.”

In the film, Egerton has kissing scenes with Madden, who portrays John’s former boyfriend and manager John Reid.

“The thing about playing someone so beloved, all we can do is give a heartfelt interpretation of his life and his music,” Egerton previously said about playing John.

And according to Rocketman producer Giles Martin, “Elton said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.’”

John previously expressed his support for the project, tweeting the first trailer after its release in October, urging fans to see it in theaters.

Rocketman opens on May 31.