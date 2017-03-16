Target Has New (Adorable) Swimsuit Styles: Here's What to Buy Before They Sell Out!

Target (3)

We’ve been celebrating the fact that it’s almost spring by shopping all the hottest jewelry, dresses and runway trends in anticipation of the warmer weather. But now that we just saw the new campaign for Target’s swim collection, all we have is bikini fever.

Target unveiled it’s new swim campaign today, which features all well-known plus-size models and body image activists. There’s model Denise Bidot (who you probably have seen posing for Good American!), on-air host Kamie Crawford, pro-skateboarder Lizzie Armanto and YouTube star Megan Batoon.

In a press release Target says the company, “believes every body is a beach body and wants you to love the way you look and feel in flattering and on-trend swimwear styles this season.” And its new models also echo that message of body positivity.

In a statement, Bidot explained, “When you’re a curvy girl it can be hard to find a suit that fits perfectly in all the right places, but Target definitely has accomplished that with their swimwear. Once you find that perfect suit that fits just right it will give you that extra boost of confidence that will make your pool or beach day even better.”

After seeing how good these models look in Target swimsuits, we rounded up the trendiest, hottest styles you’re going to want to buy right now, because if we’ve learned anything about obsessively shopping at Target, it’s that the cutest styles go fast.

Since we track every single celebrity swimsuit photo (seriously, you can catch them all here), we can confidently say these three designs are the ones stars love — so they’re most likely the ones that will sell out in minutes.

Vanilla Beach scallop high neck bikini swim top; $24.99; target.com

Xhilaration plus size colorblock long line bikini top, $19.99; target.com

Xhilaration embroidered bralette bikini top, $17.99; target.com



Out of all the new Target styles for spring, these three caught our eyes immediately. The prints are adorable and the styles are flirty while still providing coverage. Basically, they’re the suits you’ll see on everyone at the swim club this summer.

Clean Water plus size bohemian summer high neck bikini top, $29.99; target.com

Mossimo high neck bikini top, $22.99; target.com

Made by MinkPink Resort high neck halter bikini swim top, $29.99; target.com

And of course, every girl needs a good one-piece in her collection, so we picked our favorite sexy, flirty and sporty styles to fit everyone’s aesthetic.

Made by MinkPink Resort tropical safari high neck one-piece swimsuit, $49.99; target.com

Social Angel geo maillot waistband one-piece swimsuit, $32.99; target.com

Xhilaration strappy back one-piece, $29.99; target.com

