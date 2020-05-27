Target Shoppers Love These $18 Shorts with Tons of Hidden Features

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Most of us live in shorts during the summer months, so it’s important to find a pair that’s not only comfortable, but also functional. We’re talking pockets, extra features, and tons of room for movement. We’re not sitting still during summer, and our shorts shouldn’t feel restrictive in any way. The good news is, it’s not impossible to find a pair of shorts that fit these parameters: This best-selling pair of All in Motion running shorts from Target has all of the above features and more.

Not only are the shorts under $20, but they’re comfortable and cute enough to wear when you’re not working out. They also have tons of hidden features that shoppers keep discovering, as indicated by the customer reviews. As one customer wrote, they were examining the shorts when they stumbled upon a pocket that was totally hidden in the lining of the shorts. “I thought I'd poked a hole in the liner, but turned out my finger found a small, hidden pocket... Win!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shorts also have built-in underwear, which offers coverage for high-intensity workouts or jogging, as well as a hidden drawcord to keep them from riding up or down when you’re moving around. Plus, there’s a mesh liner that’s moisture-wicking and will keep you dry if you wear it while working out. These shorts are basically full of secrets, and we are so here for it.

Made from a lightweight polyester sourced from 100 percent recycled materials, the shorts are not only cute, they’re sustainable as well.

The shorts come in a few colors, but they’re selling fast — right now, only teal, dark gray, and black are available online, and sizes range from XS to XXL. Check out the shorts below, and see everything from Target’s activewear brand, All in Motion, here.

Image zoom Target

Buy It! Mid-Rise Run Shorts - All in Motion, $18; target.com