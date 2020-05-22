Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You Can Get a Pair of Sandals for Free with This Incredible Target Deal

If your Memorial Day weekend plans include doing some online shopping, then you’ll definitely want to check out Target’s massive sale — especially if you need to update your summer footwear. The big-box favorite is practically giving away sandals during its amazing BOGO sale!

For a limited time, you can buy one pair of sandals and get another pair for free. Yes, 100 percent free. To get this offer, all you have to do is add two (or more) styles that you’re loving to your shopping cart, and the pair of lesser value will automatically become free at checkout.

If you’ve ever shopped at Target, you know the retailer’s clothing, shoes, and accessories are already budget-friendly — the most expensive sandals on its site right now are these $35 ankle strap wedges, so if you’re getting another pair for free, it’s kind of like both are $17.50.

There are 100+ styles offered in the sale, including everything from thong sandals to slip-ons to strappy espadrilles, but we managed to pick out just five of our favorite pairs below. They include these casual open-toe slides and these stylish sandal pumps. We also discovered the perfect Birkenstocks dupe that have a very similar footbed and double buckle straps.

Target’s BOGO deal is a great excuse to treat yourself to some new summer footwear, so long as you hurry: This deal ends on Saturday, May 23, and sizes are already selling out fast! Scroll down to shop our favorites, and be sure to check out all of Target’s buy one, get one deals during Memorial Day weekend.

Image zoom Courtesy Target

Buy It! Shade & Shore Jade Slide Sandals, $17.99; target.com

Image zoom Courtesy Target

Buy It! Mad Love Mad Love Keava Footbed Sandal, $22.99; target.com

Image zoom Courtesy Target

Buy It! A New Day Rianne Espadrille Ankle Strap Sandals, $29.99; target.com

Image zoom Courtesy Target

Buy It! A New Day Patricia Espadrille Block Heeled Pumps, $29.99; target.com

Image zoom Courtesy Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Caroline Microsuede Ankle Strap Espadrille Wedge, $34.99; target.com