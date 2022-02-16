Tired of Winter? Target Just Dropped Hundreds of New Colorful Spring Styles, and Prices Start at $3
New York Fashion Week isn't the only way to get a sneak peek at trending fashion collections right now: Target just dropped hundreds of new arrivals that are ready to wear for spring. But unlike the exclusive runway shows, all of the playful items in these collections cost less than $100.
The retailer's fresh lineup includes many warm-weather staples in bright colorful hues that will instantly remind you of all the activities you're likely already looking forward to once temperatures start rising; picnics, bike rides, late-night strolls, and garden parties included. Read more about our top picks below, but scroll quickly because some sizes are already selling out.
- Who What Wear Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Terry Lounge Pants, $29.99
- A New Day Slip Dress, $25
- Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve Baby T-Shirt, $12
- Universal Thread Puff Sleeve Jumpsuit, $39.99
- Wild Fable Cropped Cami Tank Top, $3
- Wild Fable High-Rise Bike Shorts, $10.20 (orig. $12)
- Wild Fable Super High-Rise Balloon Leg Jeans, $25
- Wild Fable Scoop Neck Cropped T-Shirt, $5
- Stars Above Sophia Slippers, $20
- Universal Thread Utility Jacket, $40
Shoppers say this ribbed short-sleeved top is thicker than your average T-shirt and they love how comfortable it is. It comes in four groovy patterns — black with white butterflies, pale green with blue flowers, red and orange swirls, and dusty pink with red hearts — and any of them would pair nicely with these acid wash high-rise balloon leg jeans for a hip daytime look to wear at the park or when running errands. Finish the outfit with any shoes that are already in your closet including loafers, sandals, sneakers, or Chelsea boots.
Target has you covered for date-night looks, too. This slip dress would make a versatile option for cocktail parties, wedding rehearsals, or a night out, and it's less than $30. It features a V-neckline, side slits, and a rolled hemline for an elevated vibe that's easy to style with a jacket or a long-sleeved top if it gets cold outside. Choose between six colors and sizes XS to 4X.
Don't have any major plans on the horizon? No problem. There are plenty of updated cozy essentials to add to your cart, too, like open-toed fluffy slippers and bright wardrobe basics starting at just $3. Don't hesitate on these terry lounge pants from Who What Wear, either. They complement the shoes and T-shirt well and would complete an outfit that's comfortable enough to wear at home, while still feeling stylish for spring.
Below, shop the 10 can't-miss styles from Target's spring clothing launch while they're still in stock!
