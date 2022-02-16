Tired of Winter? Target Just Dropped Hundreds of New Colorful Spring Styles, and Prices Start at $3

Shoppers say this ribbed short-sleeved top is thicker than your average T-shirt and they love how comfortable it is. It comes in four groovy patterns — black with white butterflies, pale green with blue flowers, red and orange swirls, and dusty pink with red hearts — and any of them would pair nicely with these acid wash high-rise balloon leg jeans for a hip daytime look to wear at the park or when running errands. Finish the outfit with any shoes that are already in your closet including loafers, sandals, sneakers, or Chelsea boots.