So Many Moms Are Obsessed with Target’s Most-Reviewed Swimsuit

If you’re on the hunt for a new swimsuit, Target has you covered. The retailer has more than 1,100 styles that you can choose from, including floral tops and striped bottoms. But shoppers can’t seem to get enough of this particular one-piece from Aqua Green that looks like a high-neck romper. In fact, it’s Target’s most reviewed swimsuit.

The flattering swimsuit has shoppers absolutely hooked, and it currently carries more than 300 reviews. It has a near-perfect 4.6-star rating, but even more impressive is its 93 percent recommendation rate. At just $40, it’s super affordable as well.

Target

Buy It! Aqua Green Women's High Neck Swim Romper, $39.99; target.com

Most customers who left a review raved about how great it is for moms. “I was on mom duty for a pool party and I needed something that wouldn’t be pulled off accidentally by little ones playing or grabbing,” said a five-star reviewer. “It’s flattering and comfortable. Love this suit.”

Another called it “perfect for postpartum,” adding, “This swimsuit is perfect for any mommas out there. It covers stretch marks, gives just enough bikini line coverage so you don’t have to shave, and enough coverage on top for bigger busts.”

Of course, moms aren’t the only ones who love Aqua Green’s one-piece. A shopper who was searching for cover-ups also fell for this suit: “This is the best ‘modest’ swimsuit I have ever seen. It's light and fun, and perfectly covers me up without it looking like that was the goal.”

While the romper-swimsuit is currently sold out in navy, you can still get it in a classic black in certain sizes. Shop it now for $40 — just in time for summer weather.