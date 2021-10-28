The 30 Best Holiday Gifts to Shop at Target This Year for Every Type of Budget
Getting your holiday shopping done early is a great way to avoid stressful, last-minute prep and give yourself more time to spend with loved ones. And even though it's only October, buying gifts early this year is important because experts have predicted shortages and delays that are likely to hit various product categories. Luckily, Target is already getting into the holiday spirit and making it easy to shop for everyone on your list now, no matter what your budget is.
Its new Gift Ideas section has over 4,000 items broken down by different categories and price points, with presents for kids, homebodies, travelers, and fashionistas. To help you browse through all of the brand's offerings, we found the 30 best gifts for under $25, under $50, and under $100.
If you're shopping for someone who loves to travel, consider giving them this stylish makeup bag, which helps solve "the annoyance of having to travel with multiple bags for toiletries," according to one reviewer. Or you can revamp their luggage with this highly-rated carry-on that comes in four cute colors.
There are also goodies for avid cooks and hostesses, including a mini waffle iron that's popular on TikTok, a slow cooker they can use for cozy winter meals, and an affordable KitchenAid hand mixer that can whip up a variety of dishes from mashed potatoes to cake batters.
Cozy slippers, a trendy corduroy button-up, comfy sweatshirts, and a temperature-controlled mug have all made our list, too, so there's bound to be something for everyone — including yourself. Check out the 30 best gifts at Target below and get your shopping done early, all in one convenient place.
Best Gifts Under $25
- Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99
- All in Motion Fleece Pullover Hoodie, $24
- Project 62 Birthstone Amethyst Candle, $8
- Versed Calm, Clear, and Holiday Cheer Skin De-Stressing Gift Set, $20
- Sonia Kashuk Toiletry Bag, $11.99
- Opalhouse Monogram Mug, $5
- Taylor Swift Evermore Vinyl, $24.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia 3-Quart Slow Cooker, $19.99
- Olive & June The Poppy Manicure Tool, $16
- All in Motion Yoga Mat, $15.99
Best Gifts Under $50
- Wild Fable Recycled Polyester Corduroy Shacket, $35
- Stars Above Thermal Pajama Set, $25
- Heyday Lap Desk, $39.99
- Denizen from Levis Ultra High Rise Skinny Jeans, $25 (orig. $29.99)
- The Comfy Original Wearable Blanket, $44.99
- Project 62 5-Piece Bar Tool Set, $30
- A New Day Quilted Pullover Sweatshirt, $25
- Camelbak 32-Ounce Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $34.99
- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Striped Stadium Throw Blanket, $34.99
- Kipling Crossbody Phone Bag, $27.99 (orig. $44)
Best Gifts Under $100
- Minnetonka Suede Sheepskin Mule Slipper, $72.95
- CHI Digital Flat Iron, $84.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Kitchenaid Ultra Power Hand Mixer, $54.99
- American Tourister Carry-On Suitcase, $84.99
- Softies Snuggle Lounger, $94
- The Casper Essential Cooling Pillow, $60–$75
- Picnic at Ascot Insulated Picnic Basket, $56 (orig. $85.10)
- Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, $54.99
- Fuji Film Mini 11 Holiday Bundle, $79.99
- Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, $99.99
