Target always kills it with its exclusive designer collections.

These limited-edition drops are guaranteed to be a few things: on point, style-wise; much more affordable than the guest designer's typical price point; and, most importantly, sure to sell out almost immediately upon landing. But you may still have a chance to shop the latest arrivals.

Target's fall designer collection officially launched today, Sunday, October 9, in stores and online. The much-anticipated release features capsule wardrobes by Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne, and trust us when we say that this triple threat of collabs is a can't-miss event.

To start, every piece is easy to wear, designed to be universally flattering, and totally suitable for everyday life. Styles are available in sizes XXS to 4X and 0 to 30W. What's more, every single item is under $70 — and the majority of styles are $40 or less.

As fall continues to cool things off, these chunky knits, sweater dresses, layering pieces, and chic accessories will be welcome closet additions. Read up on the designers and what inspired their Target designer collections, and add a few of the items we've highlighted below to your cart before they're gone.

Sergio Hudson x Target

Sergio Hudson is not one to shy away from a glamorous fashion moment. He's known for his impeccably tailored power pieces that range from strong shoulder midi dresses to tailored trousers and blazers, and he's dressed everyone from Blake Lively and Issa Rae to first lady Michelle Obama and vice president Kamala Harris. Each Target style will instantly elevate your everyday wardrobe with its sharp lines and signature jewel tone palettes.

Target

Buy It! Sergio Hudson x Target Red Tailored Blazer, $55; target.com

Kika Vargas x Target

If you're not one who gives up bold colors and glistening fabric once summer leaves, Kika Vargas has got you covered with her Target release. For the collection, the Bogotá, Colombia-born designer leaned into romantic silhouettes — think flowy maxi dresses and puffy sleeves in loud, artsy floral prints and metallics. Bonus: Since each item is essentially a piece of art, it'll require minimal accessories in order to make a statement.

Target

Buy It! Kika Vargas x Target Anemone Floral Mini Dress, $45; target.com

La Ligne x Target

The three founders behind celebrity-loved brand La Ligne are experts at elevated loungewear. Its preppy, cozy, and versatile staples are intended to be lived in, taking you from chilling at home to dinner out on the town. For Target, this fresh collection focuses on stripes (of course — la ligne means "the line" in French) and minimal colorblock designs on comfortable, tailored layering pieces like cardigans, sweaters, and pants that you can mix and match to make your winter wardrobe feel pulled together.

Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Red/Blue Rugby Stripe Cardigan Sweater, $40; target.com

Keep scrolling to see more of the best pieces from Target's fall designer collab while they're still available.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Target

Buy It! Sergio Hudson x Target Teal High-Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers, $45; target.com

Target

Buy It! Kika Vargas x Target Mum Floral Scallop Back Blouse, $35; target.com

Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Green/Light Blue Side Stripe Sweater Pants, $40; target.com

Target

Buy It! Sergio Hudson x Target Black/White Houndstooth Strong Shoulder Sweater Midi Dress, $50; target.com

Target

Buy It! Kika Vargas x Target Gold Puff Sleeve Scallop Back Midi Dress, $55; target.com

Target

Buy It! La Ligne x Target Navy/Tan Side Stripe Trench Coat, $60; target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.