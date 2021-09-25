Target's New Fall Designer Collection Is Here — but Styles Are Bound to Sell Out Soon

The New York-based fashion designer is renowned for her modern take on femininity that's shown through her playful detailing and structural silhouettes. Classic wardrobe essentials get an unexpected twist in Rachel Comey's capsule for Target, including sweater pants and denim handbags. Some of our must-haves from her collection include this rich brown faux leather dress with buttons down the front, because it's such one of those pieces that's fun yet polished enough to elevate your wardrobe, along with this long plaid faux shearling coat that can go with practically everything in your closet.