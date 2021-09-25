Target's New Fall Designer Collection Is Here — but Styles Are Bound to Sell Out Soon
If you were planning to shop at Target this weekend (online or IRL), prepare to add a few more things to your cart! The retailer just dropped its highly anticipated fall designer collection — and styles won't be in stock for long.
Target has once again teamed up with designers from around the globe to bring its customers a collection of swoon-worthy fall wardrobe staples at budget-friendly prices. This time around, you'll find capsules designed by Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comy, and Sandy Liang.
The entire collection includes 180 modern and versatile fall wardrobe essentials ranging between $15 to $80 in sizes XXS to 4X and 0 to 30W. Perhaps the best part is that most items in the collection are under $50. These designer styles are available on Target's website and in stores for a limited time, but previous collections have sold out long before the end date, so we suggest grabbing your favorites sooner rather than later.
Scroll down to shop some of our must-have pieces from Target's new designer collection before they sell out, and learn more about the creative minds behind them.
Victor Glemaud
The independently-owned Black designer's pieces have been worn by a number of A-listers like Meghan Markle, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Selena Gomez. Glemaud is known for his knitwear that's emblazoned with vibrant colors and bold patterns, which is exactly what you'll find in his collection at Target. Take, for instance, the Striped Midi Sweater Skirt, a hot pink and lime green number that can be worn with coordinating or contrasting tops alike. There's also a dreamy lounge set that consists of a long, collared cardigan and high-rise flare pants that come in a rich grape juice purple.
Buy It! Victor Glemaud x Target Long Sleeve Collared Button-Down Shirt, $50; target.com
Buy It! Victor Glemaud x Target Striped Midi Sweater Skirt, $40; target.com
Nili Lotan
Lotan worked for a number of major fashion designers for decades before launching her own namesake line in the early 2000s. Her Target collection fuses '70s Americana with European simplicity, resulting in timeless pieces with a minimalist aesthetic. A few noteworthy styles include the floral A-line maxi slip skirt that makes for a great seasonal transition staple, and the army green long sleeve jumpsuit that exudes utilitarian vibes with a sophisticated flare thanks to its V-neckline and waist-cinching belt.
Buy It! Nili Lotan x Target Long Sleeve Tie-Front Jumpsuit, $60; target.com
Buy It! Nili Lotan x Target Floral Print Maxi A-Line Skirt, $40; target.com
Rachel Comey
The New York-based fashion designer is renowned for her modern take on femininity that's shown through her playful detailing and structural silhouettes. Classic wardrobe essentials get an unexpected twist in Rachel Comey's capsule for Target, including sweater pants and denim handbags. Some of our must-haves from her collection include this rich brown faux leather dress with buttons down the front, because it's such one of those pieces that's fun yet polished enough to elevate your wardrobe, along with this long plaid faux shearling coat that can go with practically everything in your closet.
Buy It! Rachel Comey x Target Long Sleeve Faux Leather Button-Down Dress, $60; target.com
Buy It! Rachel Comey x Target Plaid Faux Shearling Collared Overcoat, $80; target.com
Sandy Liang
Liang's brand is rooted in outerwear that's inspired by nostalgic moments from her childhood. Her iconic fleeces have been worn by supermodels Gigi Hadid and Haliey Bieber, and now Target customers can shop that "sweet-meets-sporty approach" in her capsule collection. It features pieces that mix fun style with wearable comfort, like this purple mock turtleneck that's been elevated with a smocked gingham bodice and this short sleeve polka dot tiered dress that's sprinkled with dainty blue flowers.
Buy It! Sandy Liang x Target Floral Print Short Sleeve Tiered Dress, $50; target.com
Buy It! Sandy Liang x Target Smocked Gingham Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck T-Shirt, $35; target.com
