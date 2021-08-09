Target Announces New Designer Collabs with 4 Celeb-Loved Fashion Labels — Get a First Look

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Target has been bringing its customers high-fashion looks at affordable price points with its beloved designer capsule collections for over two decades. Now, for the retailer's Fall 2021 drop, Target's partnering with not one, not two, but four celeb-loved fashion labels on a limited-edition line that's sure to sell out fast.

Each designer capsule makes up the massive apparel and accessory collection (consisting of over 180-pieces!), which will be available in sizes XXS to 4X and priced from $15 to $80.

Target started building up the hype by unveiling photos of models sporting some of the pieces in each designer's collection to show off of their distinctive styles.

Victor Glemaud, an independently-owned Black designer is known for his statement knitwear seen on the likes of Meghan Markle and Selena Gomez. Shoppers can expect his Target designs to feature bold patterns and bright color blocking. As for New York-based female fashion designer Rachel Comey, who's dressed stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Lady Gaga, her capsule will include unconventional takes on classics — like "sweater pants" and "denim handbags."

Nili Lotan's line is "inspired by European simplicity" but will have a bit of a '70s Americana vibe to upgrade the pieces. The Israeli-born designer's timeless clothing has been spotted on everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Finally, Sandy Liang, whose grandmothers in Chinatown served as the inspiration for her brand (her own grandma modeled the signature oversized jacket!) will bring the same sporty, yet chic designs to Target. Her beloved fleeces have been worn by Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin.

"For the past 20 years, our guests have continued to express excitement when we introduce them to new and emerging designers from across the globe, all at an incredible value," said Target's executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Jill Sando. "This fall, we're building upon that legacy and bringing together four dynamic and highly regarded designers to introduce a collection of inclusive, on-trend and timeless fashion staples to re-energize guests' wardrobes for the season."

Glemaud took to Instagram on Monday calling this collab a "dream come true."

"A lot of people will regard me as an #emergingdesigner, but I have been pouring my heart into the world of fashion since I was 19 years old," he wrote. "But, as an independently owned #BlackQueer brand, I have not always felt valididated [sic] or seen as a designer. This changes that. I am SO proud to finally share that I am part of @Target Fall Design Collection this year. Being able to share my colorful creative outlook with so many people for the first time is a dream come true."

Lotan expressed how excited she is to bring her clothes to a wider audience with Target. "I've always believed that the clothes you wear tell a complex story of who you are as an individual," the designer wrote on Instagram. "Your clothes should give you the strength and confidence to run your life. I'm incredibly excited to have the opportunity to work with @target to bring a collection of fashion staples to a wider audience than ever before."