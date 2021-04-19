Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

ALEXIS, Christopher John Rogers and RIXO all partnered with Target on the colorful upcoming line

Get a Sneak Peek at Target's New Designer Dress Collab – All Under $60!

Target just revealed all the details about the latest installment of its Designer Dress Collection, and now we're counting down the days until it launches!

After collaborating with Cushnie, Love Shack Fancy and Lisa Marie Fernandez on an affordable yet fashion-forward line last summer, Target has teamed up with three more celeb-loved brands — ALEXIS, Christopher John Rogers and RIXO — for a second collection that features more than 70 original dress designs available for under $60 and in inclusive sizes ranging from XXS-4X.

The line, which drops this spring, captures each label's unique aesthetic: the effortless femininity of ALEXIS, the bright colors and prints that are quintessential to Christopher John Rogers' designs and the vintage and travel-inspired styles from Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix of RIXO.

"For more than 20 years, Target has partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry and had the opportunity to introduce our guests to emerging designers who are shaping fashion and culture today," Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target said in a statement. "With this spring collection, we're celebrating three incredibly talented and diverse designers, all while creating our most size-inclusive collection of original, quality dresses that we know our guests will love."

Rogers, beloved by Rihanna, Lizzo, Ashley Graham and more, shared his excitement for the collaboration on Instagram on Monday, posting a campaign photo with the caption, "Been holding this one in for a while."

"Super excited to announce our partnership with Target on exclusive dresses ranging from sizes XXS-4X," he continued. "My original muse, Aba Mfrase-Ewur, in our Crawfish floral cotton frock, inspired by archival couture and vintage floral seed packaging. #ChristopherJohnRogersxTarget launching this Spring! 🎯"