It's Time to Shop! The 20 Best Things to Buy From Target's 20 Years of 'Design for All' Collaborations, Which Hit Stores Saturday

To celebrate 20 years of designer collaborations, Target is bringing back its greatest hits from 20 designers including Lilly Pulitzer, Missoni, Marimekko, Hunter and much more. See - and shop - everything that sold out the first time, but hurry: These pieces won't last long!
By Sarah Ball
September 13, 2019 05:59 PM

Target Designer Collections Then and Now

Neilson Barnard/WireImage; Rob Kim/FilmMagic

In 1999, Target revolutionized fast fashion by dropping its first collaboration with home designer Michael Graves. It then expanded into fashion, partnering with brands over the past 20 years that included Isaac Mizrahi, Victoria Beckham and Hunter, and created a frenzy for collaborations among average shoppers and celebrities alike, including (pictured) Elizabeth Olsen, wearing a Missoni dress in 2011, and Jessica Alba, carrying a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag in 2013.

To celebrate 20 years of their headline-making collaborations, the brand is reissuing 300 pieces from 20 of its most successful partnerships. Not sure where to start? We singled out 20 of our favorite picks, ahead. (Get an early start by checking out all the pieces here, and “favoriting” the ones you like so you’re ready to add them to your cart ASAP on Sept. 14.)

Altuzarra Trench Coat

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Altuzarra Trench Coat, $79; target.com

Lilly Pullitzer Dress

Target

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Sleeveless Floral Round Neck Shift Mini Dress, $38; target.com

Altuzarra Dress

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Altuzarra Floral Print Long Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress, $35,target.com

Marimekko Dinner Plates

Target

Buy It! Marimekko Dinner Plate Set of 4, $14; target.com

Missoni Luggage

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Missoni Four-Wheel Rolling Carry-On Suitcase, $100; target.com

Marimekko Beach Towel 

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Marimekko Beach Towel, $25; target.com

Proenza Schouler Jacket

Target

Buy It! Proenza Schouler Long-Sleeve Bomber Jacket, $30; target.com

Hunter Tote Bag

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Hunter Large Tote Bag in Olive, $35; target.com

Zac Posen Dress

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Zac Posen Snap Detail Short Sleeve V-Neck Shift Mini Dress, $60; target.com

Isaac Mizrahi Coat

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Isaac Mizrahi Long-Sleeve Collared Front Button-Down Coat, $55; target.com

Thakoon Skirt

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Thakoon Shibori Print Mid-Rise Button-Front A-Line Mini Skirt, $30; target.com

Missoni Cardigan

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Missoni Zig Zag Stripes Patchwork Long Sleeve Open Cardigan, $50; target.com

Rodarte Blouse

Buy It! Rodarte Tulle Bow Blouse, $25; target.com

Anna Sui Vest

Target

Buy It! Anna Sui Sleeveless Puffer Vest, $30; target.com

John Derian Serving Tray

Target

Buy It! John Derian Three-Tier Serving Tray, $20; target.com

3.1 Phillip Lim Handbag

Courtesy Target

Buy It! 3.1 Phillip Lim Medium Satchel Handbag, $40; target.com

Phillip Lim Skirt

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Phillip Lim Leopard Print A-Line Mini Skirt, $30; target.com

Jason Wu Blouse

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Jason Wu Collared Ribbon Detail Blouse, $30; target.com

Jason Wu Scarf

Manfred Koh

Buy It! Jason Wu Milu Print Women’s Scarf, $20; target.com

Missoni Espresso Stacking Set

Target

Buy It! Missoni Espresso Stacking Set with Spoons, $40; target.com

