It's Time to Shop! The 20 Best Things to Buy From Target's 20 Years of 'Design for All' Collaborations, Which Hit Stores Saturday
Target Designer Collections Then and Now
In 1999, Target revolutionized fast fashion by dropping its first collaboration with home designer Michael Graves. It then expanded into fashion, partnering with brands over the past 20 years that included Isaac Mizrahi, Victoria Beckham and Hunter, and created a frenzy for collaborations among average shoppers and celebrities alike, including (pictured) Elizabeth Olsen, wearing a Missoni dress in 2011, and Jessica Alba, carrying a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag in 2013.
To celebrate 20 years of their headline-making collaborations, the brand is reissuing 300 pieces from 20 of its most successful partnerships. Not sure where to start? We singled out 20 of our favorite picks, ahead. (Get an early start by checking out all the pieces here, and “favoriting” the ones you like so you’re ready to add them to your cart ASAP on Sept. 14.)
Altuzarra Trench Coat
Buy It! Altuzarra Trench Coat, $79; target.com
Lilly Pullitzer Dress
Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Sleeveless Floral Round Neck Shift Mini Dress, $38; target.com
Altuzarra Dress
Buy It! Altuzarra Floral Print Long Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress, $35,target.com
Marimekko Dinner Plates
Buy It! Marimekko Dinner Plate Set of 4, $14; target.com
Missoni Luggage
Buy It! Missoni Four-Wheel Rolling Carry-On Suitcase, $100; target.com
Marimekko Beach Towel
Buy It! Marimekko Beach Towel, $25; target.com
Proenza Schouler Jacket
Buy It! Proenza Schouler Long-Sleeve Bomber Jacket, $30; target.com
Hunter Tote Bag
Buy It! Hunter Large Tote Bag in Olive, $35; target.com
Zac Posen Dress
Buy It! Zac Posen Snap Detail Short Sleeve V-Neck Shift Mini Dress, $60; target.com
Isaac Mizrahi Coat
Buy It! Isaac Mizrahi Long-Sleeve Collared Front Button-Down Coat, $55; target.com
Thakoon Skirt
Buy It! Thakoon Shibori Print Mid-Rise Button-Front A-Line Mini Skirt, $30; target.com
Missoni Cardigan
Buy It! Missoni Zig Zag Stripes Patchwork Long Sleeve Open Cardigan, $50; target.com
Rodarte Blouse
Buy It! Rodarte Tulle Bow Blouse, $25; target.com
Anna Sui Vest
Buy It! Anna Sui Sleeveless Puffer Vest, $30; target.com
John Derian Serving Tray
Buy It! John Derian Three-Tier Serving Tray, $20; target.com
3.1 Phillip Lim Handbag
Buy It! 3.1 Phillip Lim Medium Satchel Handbag, $40; target.com
Phillip Lim Skirt
Buy It! Phillip Lim Leopard Print A-Line Mini Skirt, $30; target.com
Jason Wu Blouse
Buy It! Jason Wu Collared Ribbon Detail Blouse, $30; target.com
Jason Wu Scarf
Buy It! Jason Wu Milu Print Women’s Scarf, $20; target.com
Missoni Espresso Stacking Set
Buy It! Missoni Espresso Stacking Set with Spoons, $40; target.com