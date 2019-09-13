In 1999, Target revolutionized fast fashion by dropping its first collaboration with home designer Michael Graves. It then expanded into fashion, partnering with brands over the past 20 years that included Isaac Mizrahi, Victoria Beckham and Hunter, and created a frenzy for collaborations among average shoppers and celebrities alike, including (pictured) Elizabeth Olsen, wearing a Missoni dress in 2011, and Jessica Alba, carrying a 3.1 Phillip Lim bag in 2013.

To celebrate 20 years of their headline-making collaborations, the brand is reissuing 300 pieces from 20 of its most successful partnerships. Not sure where to start? We singled out 20 of our favorite picks, ahead. (Get an early start by checking out all the pieces here, and “favoriting” the ones you like so you’re ready to add them to your cart ASAP on Sept. 14.)