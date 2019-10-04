Gather Your Squad Because Target Has Debuted Golden Girls Costumes for Halloween 2019

For Halloween this year, you and your best girls can dress up as TV’s most beloved friend group — The Golden Girls!

Target has introduced Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan) and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) costumes just in time for the holiday.

Dorothy’s ensemble features a scarf — a look she often sported — wide-leg pants, a black and white blouse, white heels and, of course, a gray wig.

Rose’s look is a periwinkle dress, which was a staple color of her wardrobe. Sophia’s costume is also a dress, but floral in pattern.

For Blanche, the diva of the clique, buyers can sport a red jumpsuit paired with a blazer adorned with fall-colored leaves.

The costumes all come with jewelry and Sophia’s ensemble comes with glasses. However, the wigs are sold separately.

Image zoom Golden Girls costume Target

RELATED: There’s Now Golden Girls Cereal — Here’s Where to Buy It

Each look is currently being sold for $68.99.

For real Golden Girls fans, it doesn’t end there.

Last year, an Etsy retailer debuted tall prayer candles with Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia’s faces on them.

“Take your favorite Miami ladies out to the lanai for cheesecake and worship them as the holy saints they are,” the Etsy site states.

The designs “are printed on high-quality weather and fade-proof vinyl stickers that will last for years” and “burn for 100 hours.” There are also more embellished versions available — first spotted by Scary Mommy — on Etsy as well.

Image zoom The Golden Girls Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: Happy Anniversary, Golden Girls! A Guide to Living the Golden Life

The comedic series ran for seven seasons from 1985-92 and took home multiple Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

White, 97, is the only surviving member of the cast.

Arthur died in 2009 at the age of 85. Getty died in 2008 at 84 and McClanahan died in 2010 at 76 years old.