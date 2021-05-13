TikTok’s Favorite Bralettes Are Selling Out at Target — Buy Them Before They Disappear Again

Shoppers on Target's website are happy with their purchases, with several of Colsie's styles earning five-star ratings. "It can be tricky to find bralettes that are 1. supportive, 2. comfortable, 3. fit both my cup and band size, AND 4. not made of a fabric or cut in a way that irritates my skin. This ticks all those boxes," wrote one reviewer of the ribbed bralette. "These are so simple, just a cotton-blend for the entire garment (including the straps), and I can tell they're not gonna irritate my skin, so I'm excited about that. It has just enough stretch to be soft and comfy, but there's still enough structure in how it's cut to give my chest a nice, perky shape — not flat, no uniboob."