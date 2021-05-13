TikTok’s Favorite Bralettes Are Selling Out at Target — Buy Them Before They Disappear Again
After a year of staying at home for many, lots of people are reconsidering their relationships with their undergarments — specifically, their bras. For some, underwire just isn't in the picture anymore, and that's why TikTok users have fallen head over heels for Target's line of comfortable bralettes from its in-house line, Colsie.
Each made with soft, supportive fabric, these bralettes are all available for $13 or less, but you'll have to act fast. Since the brand started blowing up on TikTok, the styles are selling out both in-person and online. One video by TikTok user @robinsbrain showing off their new Colsie bralettes got a staggering 1.4 million likes, and another by @takingontarget received over 400,000 likes. As @robinsbrain explains in their video, the bras are supportive and made with a "super thick material" — making them perfect for people who aren't huge fans of bras to begin with.
Colsie bralettes are available in a range of styles with varied coverage: The ribbed bralette and the reversible seamless bralette work well as everyday bras, while the seamless ribbed brami can function as a crop top or a bra, thanks to its longline style. The ribbed longline bralette has a delicate style, with the help of a little lace.
Shoppers on Target's website are happy with their purchases, with several of Colsie's styles earning five-star ratings. "It can be tricky to find bralettes that are 1. supportive, 2. comfortable, 3. fit both my cup and band size, AND 4. not made of a fabric or cut in a way that irritates my skin. This ticks all those boxes," wrote one reviewer of the ribbed bralette. "These are so simple, just a cotton-blend for the entire garment (including the straps), and I can tell they're not gonna irritate my skin, so I'm excited about that. It has just enough stretch to be soft and comfy, but there's still enough structure in how it's cut to give my chest a nice, perky shape — not flat, no uniboob."
Buy It! Seamless Ribbed Brami, $10; target.com
Another reviewer said that the reversible seamless bralette is the "perfect alternative to going braless for bigger chests."
Buy It! Reversible Seamless Bralette, $7; target.com
Thanks to their popularity on TikTok, several sizes of the Colsie bralette bras are sold out on Target's website, but never fear — TikTok also has evidence that the store frequently adds new styles to its popular intimates line. If you're looking for your new favorite bralette now, though, it's best to act fast.
Buy It! Ribbed Longline Bralette, $13; target.com
Join PEOPLE starting on May 19 for an exclusive shopping event with special deals, live tutorials, and more from COVERGIRL and Sally Hansen. Register here for the live events and sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.
- TikTok’s Favorite Bralettes Are Selling Out at Target — Buy Them Before They Disappear Again
- This Super Cute Inflatable Pool Went Viral on TikTok, and Now It’s Flying Off the Shelves
- This Influencer Teamed Up with a Celeb-Loved Brand to Create the Trendiest Athleisure Collection on Amazon
- Even Professional Car Detailers Swear by This $15 Pet Hair Removal Tool