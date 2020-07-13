Target Just Launched Cloth Face Masks for Kids and Adults — and They Only Cost $2
They come in multiple colors and prints
Yes, it’s true — your favorite Target brands just launched reusable face masks.
Two of Target’s exclusive clothing labels, Universal Thread and Cat & Jack, recently added cloth face coverings to their lineups. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend wearing a face covering in public to help slow the spread of coronavirus.) If you’re an avid Target shopper, you probably recognize the in-house brands. Universal Thread is known for its comfy and stylish wardrobe basics for women, while kids brand Cat & Jack is loved by many parents for its colorful and affordable clothing.
Universal Thread’s face masks come in neutral colors like black and light blue, as well as floral and gingham prints. They’re made out of 100 percent cotton and come in two sizes, small/medium (5.5 inches by 8.5 inches) or large/extra large (6 inches by 9.5 inches). You can purchase an individual mask for just $2, or a two-pack for $4.
Buy It! Universal Thread Gold Floral Fabric Face Mask, $2; target.com; Universal Thread Blue Chambray Fabric Face Mask, $2; target.com
Cat & Jack’s kids’ face masks are available in tons of fun prints including sharks, rainbows, unicorns, and even dinosaurs. They’re made out of 100 percent cotton, include a filter pocket, and are sold as packs of two for $4.
Buy It! Cat & Jack Kids’ Rainbow Face Mask, Pack of 2, $4; target.com; Cat & Jack Kids’ Shark Face Mask, Pack of 2, $4; target.com
While the face masks just launched, we have a feeling they’ll go out of stock sooner than later due to their affordable prices. If you’re eyeing one (or a couple!), make sure to add it to your cart ASAP. Check out all face coverings available at Target here.