Target Just Launched Cloth Face Masks for Kids and Adults — and They Only Cost $2

Yes, it’s true — your favorite Target brands just launched reusable face masks.

Universal Thread’s face masks come in neutral colors like black and light blue, as well as floral and gingham prints. They’re made out of 100 percent cotton and come in two sizes, small/medium (5.5 inches by 8.5 inches) or large/extra large (6 inches by 9.5 inches). You can purchase an individual mask for just $2, or a two-pack for $4.

Cat & Jack’s kids’ face masks are available in tons of fun prints including sharks, rainbows, unicorns, and even dinosaurs. They’re made out of 100 percent cotton, include a filter pocket, and are sold as packs of two for $4.

