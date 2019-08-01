For the past 20 years, Target has shown customers you don’t need to spend a fortune in order to look fashionable.

Thanks to then mass market retailer’s “Design for All” program, which works to launch capsule collections with high-end labels like Zac Posen, Lilly Pulitzer, Missoni, Rodarte and Jason Wu (just to name a few), customers can add aspirational designs to their closet at a fraction of the usual cost. As 2019 marks two decades of Target’s top-selling collaborations, the retail behemoth is set to release a 20th anniversary collection featuring nearly 300 limited edition items from all of the past designer collabs.

“Design has always been a part of Target’s DNA. From our stores and the products we create to the partnerships we cultivate, our focus on accessible design sets Target apart, and is one of the reasons guests love to shop with us,” said Rick Gomez, Target‘s executive vice president, chief marketing and digital officer.

For a limited time starting on September 14, Target shoppers will have the chance to purchase up to five items per size and color from the collection while supplies last, both in-store and online.

While pieces from these designer’s collections can normally retail for thousands of dollars (like the Jason Wu Collection dress Meghan Markle wore to The Lion King premiere), Target’s anniversary collection will range from $7 to $160.

“Target has forever changed the retail landscape by doing what once was considered impossible – offering great design at an incredible price,” said Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

But Target’s not stopping there.

To celebrate its history of iconic design partnerships, the brand is teaming up with Rizzoli publishing house to release Target: 20 Years of Design for All: How Target Revolutionized Accessible Design, on September 3, a book that will highlight each collection over the years. In addition, later this fall, a documentary that looks at Target’s approach to accessible design has changed the retail landscape will be unveiled.

“Each partnership brought something special and exciting to our guests, and with 20 years behind us, we’re only getting started,” Tritton said. “We look forward to bringing our guests more incredible, inspiring and affordable design, creating preference for Target each and every day.”