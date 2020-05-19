Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Target Is Practically Giving Away Cute Swimsuits with Its Buy One, Get One Sale

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and the unofficial start of summer means it’s time to break out inflatable pools, frozen cocktail recipes, and sunscreen. And you can’t forget a cute swimsuit, which is exactly where Target comes in: Its huge BOGO Swimwear Sale just launched, so when you buy one swimsuit, you get another one for free. Yes, you read that correctly — for free!

With over 900 styles to choose from, finding a swimsuit that’s cute, flattering, and on-trend is easy. Shopping Target’s BOGO Swimwear Sale is easy, too: Just add your favorite styles to your shopping cart, and the style of lesser value will be deducted from your total at checkout. The only catch? Sizes and styles are already selling out at a rapid pace.

To help you make the most of this incredible offer, we picked out six of our favorite styles to add to your cart ASAP. Whether you’re looking for a super flattering one-piece swimsuit like this floral-print ruffle bandeau number or a trendy high-waist bikini like this colorful striped ribbed style, you’re sure to find a style that you — and your wallet — will love.

Scroll down to shop our top swimsuit picks from the Target BOGO Swimwear Sale before it ends.

Buy It! Xhilaration Ribbed Cropped Bikini Top, $17.99; target.com; Xhilaration Ribbed High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom, $17.99; target.com

Buy It! Shade & Shore Ribbed Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit, $39.99; target.com

Buy It! Xhilaration Shirred Underwire Bikini Top, $19.99; target.com

Buy It! Kona Soul Bandeau Flounce High Coverage One Piece Swimsuit, $39.99; target.com

Buy It! Xhilaration Ribbed Front Cut Out Bralette Bikini Top, $17.99; target.com; Xhilaration Ribbed Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $14.99; target.com

Buy It! Kona Soul Tortoise Ring One Piece Swimsuit, $34.99; target.com