The companies teamed up to create more than 100 high-quality home, pets, apparel and accessory items for the whole family

Everything to Know About Target and Levi's New Limited-Edition Home and Lifestyle Collection

Two of your favorite All-American brands are collaborating on a collection of home and lifestyle products!

On Tuesday, Target Corporation announced its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. on a limited-edition line launching Feb. 28 in most Target stores and online at target.com. The collection — which features "thoughtfully-designed, durable pieces meant to inspire a more sustainable home and life" — marks the ionic denim label's first-ever Home partnership.

The brands worked together to create more than 100 high-quality home, pets, apparel and accessory items for the whole family, including tableware, cozy quilts, comfortable pillows and more, as most consumers are spending more time at home than ever before due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The line also features Levi's iconic trucker jacket, sleepwear and everything you need to spoil your fur baby. Prices range from $3-$150, with most items retailing for under $25. On the apparel side, Target and Levi's offer sizes XXS-3X for women, S-4X for men, XS-XL for kids, 0-3M-3T for babies and toddlers and XS-XL for pets.

"We're thrilled to be introducing our one-of-a-kind home collection with Target," Levi's Chief Product Officer Karyn Hillman said in a statement, explaining that the brands "immediately connected on our mutual passion for purposeful and timeless design, with sustainability and quality at the core of everything we do."

The collection offers more sustainable certifications and claims than any other Target limited-edition design collaboration, and features items made from recycled glass, Fair Trade USA, GOODWEAVE and FSC Wood certifications.

"We dialed up the best elements of our two iconic brands and discovered fresh new ways to create truly unique products to be enjoyed for years to come," Hillman said.

Target Chief Merchandising Officer Jill Sando added, "Strategic partnerships like our work with Levi's have long been a key part of Target's success, allowing us to offer our guests the very best national brands alongside our incredible assortment of owned brands."