Shop Every Piece from Target's Empowering A New Day + Vital Voices Collection

To celebrate the one year anniversary of Target-exclusive brand A New Day, the retailer teamed up with women’s leadership non-profit Vital Voices to curate a new collection of apparel, accessories and more aimed to inspire women and spotlight the work of the organization. The compelling designs were inspired by six powerful businesswomen and philanthropists — GenYNot founder Jamira Burley, m.Paani CEO Akanksha Hazari, SEQUENCE Apparel founder Ariela Suster, activist Chessy Prout, AnnieCannons CEO Jessica Hubley and Al Bawsala creator Amira Yahyaoui. Scroll through to get an exclusive sneak peek at every item in the line launching Sept. 29 at select Target stores and online.