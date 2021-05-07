Taraji P. Henson Rocks a Plunging Snakeskin Blazer and Boots in Sexy Instagram Photo Shoot
The star's glam consisted of bouncy '70s-inspired curls and neon pink lipgloss
Taraji P. Henson just played dress-up with sexy pieces from her own closet.
On Thursday night, the Empire actress, 50, got glam in a plunging Tom Ford snakeskin blazer. She left little to the imagination, pairing the printed piece from her personal wardrobe with nothing but matching Schutz boots. "Working gal!" Henson captioned a Boomerang of her Jason Bolden-styled look.
Makeup artist Saisha Beecham kept the star's skin glowy and added a pop of neon pink gloss to her lips, while hairstylist Tym Wallace gave her bouncy voluminous curls. "Hair chameleon @tarajiphenson can do it all but this dark #70shair is giving me life," he wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of Henson's look.
"DONT PLAY WITH TJ❤️❤️" one social media user commented. "Ohhhh, heeey queeen! 🙌❤️" a second person added.
Earlier this week, Halle Berry also went pants-less on the 'gram... trend alert, anyone? The Catwoman star stunned in an Abodi animal-print bodysuit and matching over-the-knee boots as she leaned up against the wall posing in what her stylist Lindsay Flores called a "fashion stretch."
She appropriately captioned the sexy snaps, "hitting all the right spots..."
Berry's famous friends, including Mario Lopez, The Weeknd and La La Anthony, hyped her up in the comment section.
"All of em 😍🥰🤤" Meagan Good added, while hundreds of Berry's fans and followers commented heart eye and flame emojis.