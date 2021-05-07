Taraji P. Henson Rocks a Plunging Snakeskin Blazer and Boots in Sexy Instagram Photo Shoot

The star's glam consisted of bouncy '70s-inspired curls and neon pink lipgloss

Taraji P. Henson just played dress-up with sexy pieces from her own closet.

On Thursday night, the Empire actress, 50, got glam in a plunging Tom Ford snakeskin blazer. She left little to the imagination, pairing the printed piece from her personal wardrobe with nothing but matching Schutz boots. "Working gal!" Henson captioned a Boomerang of her Jason Bolden-styled look.

Taraji P. Henson Credit: Jason Bolden

Makeup artist Saisha Beecham kept the star's skin glowy and added a pop of neon pink gloss to her lips, while hairstylist Tym Wallace gave her bouncy voluminous curls. "Hair chameleon @tarajiphenson can do it all but this dark #70shair is giving me life," he wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of Henson's look.

"DONT PLAY WITH TJ❤️❤️" one social media user commented. "Ohhhh, heeey queeen! 🙌❤️" a second person added.

She appropriately captioned the sexy snaps, "hitting all the right spots..."

