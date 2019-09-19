Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural, Textured Curls — and Fans Are Loving It

The actress rocked her beautiful curls during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan

By Kaitlyn Frey
September 19, 2019 03:45 PM

Taraji P. Henson‘s ditching her wig — and fans are already obsessed!

The 49-year-old actress showed off her natural curls during a Thursday morning appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that she was finally ready to flaunt her texture.

“I don’t have a wig on. I wanted to show what’s always under that hair!” Henson said during the show. Before going on-air, the actress snapped a quick selfie backstage with her hairstylist Tym Wallace, who styled her hair for the appearance.

Taraji P. Henson/Instagram

“He loves his work @tymwallancehair,” Henson captioned the selfie shared on her Instagram Story.

RELATED PHOTOS:All Your Burning Beauty Questions, Answered!

Fans immediately began tweeting about the star’s new ‘do after she debuted the look. “Taraji I love your natural hair. You were fabulous today on Kelly and Ryan,” one person wrote. Another fan said: “Taraji P. Henson is so cute on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Love your hair! @TherealTaraji.”

The actress previously told PEOPLE that after years of chemically relaxing her curls, she ended up causing a lot of damage to her hair. As a result, she turned to wearing a wig when she was acting.

Taraji P. Henson/Instagram; Live with Kelly and Ryan/Instagram

“I feel like relaxing my hair for 26 years really damaged it. But it’s natural now — and I love it,” Henson said. “For Empire I use wigs. I keep my hair braided in lots of teeny cornrows, so the wigs fit on my head. When I take them out, I’ll sit under a steamer while I deep-condition my hair.”

Advertisement

Popular in Style

All Topics in Style

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.