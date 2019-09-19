Taraji P. Henson Shows Off Her Natural, Textured Curls — and Fans Are Loving It

The actress rocked her beautiful curls during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan
Taraji P. Henson‘s ditching her wig — and fans are already obsessed!
The 49-year-old actress showed off her natural curls during a Thursday morning appearance on Live! with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that she was finally ready to flaunt her texture.
“I don’t have a wig on. I wanted to show what’s always under that hair!” Henson said during the show. Before going on-air, the actress snapped a quick selfie backstage with her hairstylist Tym Wallace, who styled her hair for the appearance.
“He loves his work @tymwallancehair,” Henson captioned the selfie shared on her Instagram Story.
Fans immediately began tweeting about the star’s new ‘do after she debuted the look. “Taraji I love your natural hair. You were fabulous today on Kelly and Ryan,” one person wrote. Another fan said: “Taraji P. Henson is so cute on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Love your hair! @TherealTaraji.”
The actress previously told PEOPLE that after years of chemically relaxing her curls, she ended up causing a lot of damage to her hair. As a result, she turned to wearing a wig when she was acting.
“I feel like relaxing my hair for 26 years really damaged it. But it’s natural now — and I love it,” Henson said. “For Empire I use wigs. I keep my hair braided in lots of teeny cornrows, so the wigs fit on my head. When I take them out, I’ll sit under a steamer while I deep-condition my hair.”