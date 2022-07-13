The chic 13-piece collection — featuring cleansers, lotions, oils and more — is available at Walmart

Taraji P. Henson Launches Body Care Under $12 for 'That Woman Who Can't Afford to Go to the Spa'

Taraji P. Henson's beauty empire now caters to the neck down.

The Minons: The Rise of Gru star, who launched haircare line TPH by Taraji in January 2020, recently introduced Body by TPH, which consists of 13 bath and body care items across three aromatherapy-focused collections — and each item is priced under $12 at Walmart and walmart.com.

"When I started TPH by Taraji, the plan was to always go from scalp to toe," Henson tells PEOPLE exclusively, explaining that creating scents with intention was most important.

"I am huge on aromatherapy. I use that a lot to enhance my moods. For instance, if I get up one day and I am feeling bad, I know that there are scents that can uplift my spirits."

Henson created "chill, adult" aromas that focused on uplifting, grounding and calming the senses.

"I knew that I am not the only one who [doesn't always] feel like myself, and I was like, 'how do we fix that?'"

For Henson, it was also essential that the products be accessible. Henson asked her team: "How do we bring spa-like treatments into people's homes, and make them affordable?"

The star still remembers the sting to her wallet the first time she treated herself to the spa. "I was like, 'How much'? And you mean tip isn't included?' I'm going for that customer, that woman who can't afford to go to the spa.

Henson makes sure to prioritize me-time on a daily and weekly basis.

In the morning, the star kicks off her routine by lighting a candle "to get my senses full and to wake my mood up and make me happy." In the shower, she cleanses her skin with a natural soap from her manicurist-turned-entrepreneur Lisa Logan's Harlem shop, The Body Suite. "Then I lather with my Good Daze, and follow that up with my Baby Buff'd scrub, then my Ish Condish [in-shower moisturizer]."

Henson adds another layer of moisture when she steps out of the shower. "I always mix any one I use with my Glow Up [hair and body oil] because I just love that stuff to death."

At night, she relies on her Restoration Rituals collection to help her unwind. "I sleep better when I take a bath with that collection. The scents – patchouli and ylang-ylang – calm the nerves and make you relax."

On weekends, Henson rejuvenates from head to toe. "I'll cleanse my scalp with my Master Cleanse, and then do a deep conditioner. And I'll end the day with a nice bath."

Self-care is paramount for the creator, she says.

"It's my sanity. If I'm not taking care of myself, how can I show up to work and give 100 percent to these characters? I have to make sure I'm centered and grounded before I go off into the world to function."

When the star needs an extra pick me up, she treats herself to a new set of lashes, or a manicure. "Anything to make me feel pretty and girly."

Consider Henson's Cleanse & Condition collection your a.m. essentials. These items – the Good Daze gel cleanser, Ish Condish in-shower moisturizer, Leave-On lotion and It's Lit in the A.M. candle ­– are front-loaded with energizing scents such as ginger and mandarin to lift your spirits and start your day off on the right track.

Meanwhile, the Skin Stylers sweet almond milk and marshmallow assortment features Baby Buff'd body polish, Anything Glows, a skincare packed body oil, Watch Me Whip body cream, Softer Than A Mutha body butter as well as Anyplace, Anytime, a candle whose name emphasizes the round-the-clock usage.

Lastly, there's Restoration Rituals for your p.m. routine, including Wind Down body cleanser, Bubble Or Nothin bath elixir, Double Z's bath soak and body scrub and It's Lit In The PM candle.