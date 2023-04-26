Taraji P. Henson Talks Launching Her Haircare Brand on HSN: 'To My Aunties, This Is Big' (Exclusive)

In 2020, Taraji P. Henson launched TPH by Taraji, a haircare collection that put emphasis on scalp health. What started with Henson whipping up products in her kitchen evolved into 18 items for a myriad of needs. Now, Henson is celebrating another milestone: the expansion of her brand onto HSN.com.

"I have a couple of aunties who are relentless HSN shoppers, and I've done a lot in my career, but to them this is big," Henson tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Shoppers will not only find 12 TPH by Taraji products on HSN.com, they'll discover six bundles that aim to take the guesswork out of their concerns.

"I think a lot of times when people go down the aisle, it's daunting. And, I have a lot of different products within my haircare line and I think sometimes people are not understanding why we made all of these different products. So the bundles are a great educational tool to take them step-by-step through what each product does and what works together to get the best quality and foundation for scalp and hair."

Henson's hope is to further encourage women with textured hair to embrace every strand.

"I want to change the narrative about taking care of our hair, especially for women of color or women who have really thick hair," she says. "I want them to know your hair is manageable. It's tedious, but it's not unmanageable. Hair care is self-care. It shouldn't be a chore. You should take time and enjoy it."

Henson famously makes the most of her beauty regimen by turning Sundays into her at-home spa day.

"I never wash my hair without washing my scalp first, whether I'm getting braids or a wig or an install, or I'm just wearing my hair out naturally," Henson shares. "I give myself an excessive scalp treatment with the Never Salty Scalp & Hair Scrub. I will put on a cap and leave it on for about five minutes. I love how it turns into this almost ooey-gooey liquid. And then I do the Master Cleanse Scalp Wash, followed by the Mint Condition Tingling Scalp Conditioner. If I am preparing my hair for a protective style, I'll also use the Maskin' and Relaxin' Scalp Mask."

Next up is cleansing the length of her hair. "We just launched our Strengthening and Lengthening System. I've been using the shampoo from that a lot. Or, I'll use the Honey Fresh Shampoo, which is everybody's favorite. Then I'll decide what mask I want to use. I love a mask. I'll sit under the steamer with that on, if I have time."

Henson's also been incorporating her cool new tool into her routine, the Get Your Weight Up Hair Weights. "If I'm doing a twist and set, then I'll use this duo. For girls with curly hair, the shrinkage is good, it means your hair is healthy, but it's a bit frustrating when you want length in your twist out. So that's where the weights came about. They're pretty stylish. If you have to run out to the store, it almost looks like you have twists with some jewelry at the end of your hair."

For her spa day, the actress says there's always music, and sometimes friends, too. "Have your girls come over and do your hair together. Make it fun!"

And the star plans to have plenty of fun when she appears on HSN for her "TPH by Taraji Haircare Premiere" broadcast on Wednesday, April 26 from 6-7pm ET and on Thursday, April 27 from 11-12pm ET.

"Think of it like a girls' night in. Grab your cocktail. Let's talk all things hair! I like to share how I keep my hair healthy. That's why I launched TPH."

Henson shares that these days her beauty philosophy is all about comfort. "They say beauty hurts — but I have a limit to that."

And though it's been three years since she stepped into her famous character Cookie Lyon's designer shoes, Henson says the larger-than-life personality has influenced her routine more than any other person she's played.

"Cookie was a style girl. Whatever the fashion houses were dropping, she had it on. And she was all about hair and wigs and looks," she says.

For Henson, self-care is one fraction of her total approach to mental wellness.

Through her work with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation, which she founded in honor of her father, Boris, who struggled with his mental health without proper resources or support, she continues to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to improve communication and education as well as access to mental health services in Black communities.

On June 3, her organization will hold a virtual Can We Talk Symposium and Joy Awards Celebration.

"We've just got to keep doing the work to eradicate the stigma around mental wellness and health in the Black and Brown community. Suffering in silence doesn't help anyone, and people shouldn't have to, because we all have our brunt to bear, and everybody's going through something. You're never alone."